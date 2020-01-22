Flow Chemistry Market with Current Trends Analysis By 2023

This study provides insights about the Flow Chemistry Market in regards to its uses and benefits. We at Crystal Market Research (CMR) provide updated information that is beneficial in decision making regarding business investments.

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are AM Technology, CEM Corporation, Syrris Ltd, Ehrfeld Mikrotechnik, Milestone S.r.l, Chemtrix B.V, Biotage and FutureChemistry Holding BV.

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Flow Chemistry Market was worth USD 0.87 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 2.01 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.68% during the forecast period.

Expanding infiltration of technology in the pharmaceuticals segment is anticipated to be the real driving component over the gauge time frame. It is considered as green technology because of its environment-friendly nature and outstanding properties compared to the batch production processes. High safety level offered by the technology while performing gas-based responses is foreseen to increase the demand over the estimate time frame. Furthermore, invaluable properties including reduced reaction steps, low maintenance, and controlled environment are expected to boost the market development.

Reactor Outlook and Trend Analysis:

CSTR reactors ruled the worldwide market with an income share of 44.0% in 2015. Compatibility of these reactors amid different reaction stages including fluid stage, gas-fluid stage, and strong fluid stage has prompted the high reception rate over the previous years. In addition, simple construction of these reactors is anticipated to impel its demand over the gauge time frame. Microreactors are anticipated to witness the speediest development over the figure time frame by virtue of quickly developing use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industry.

The Flow Chemistry Market is segmented as follows-

By Reactor:

Chemicals

Academia & Research

Petrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Application:

Plug Flow Reactor

Microreactor

CSTR

Microwave System

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

South Africa

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Chemicals represented the biggest share of the overall industry of 37.1% in the worldwide market in 2015. Developing application in fine chemicals and specialty chemicals because of expanding focus towards environmental regulations, safety, and cost-effectiveness is foreseen to drive the request over the figure time frame. Expanding focus on scaling up the generation procedure is anticipated to drive the request from chemical industry. It permits a lessening in the quantity of steps and reaction rate which is probably going to positively affect the market development.

Market Classification:

Flow Chemistry Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Academia & Research

Petrochemicals

Other Applications

Flow Chemistry Market, By Reactor, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

CSTR

Plug Flow Reactor

Microreactor

Microwave System

Other Reactors

