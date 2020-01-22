Global genotyping market accounted multibillion industries by 2024

Genotyping is a technique of defining genetic make-up differences of an individual by examining the individual’s DNA sequence by means of the biological assays and for comparing it to other individual’s sequence. Genotyping enables researchers to explore genetic variants such as single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) and large structural changes in DNA.

The global genotyping market accounted to USD 7.58 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 24.22% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising prevalence of genetic diseases, such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, hemophilia, thalassemia and turner syndrome

Early diagnosis and rapid sequencing helps professionals for the treatment

Technological developments in DNA sequencing

Deteriorating prices of DNA sequencing

Rising significance of SNP genotyping

Increasing demand for genome analysis in animal and plant livestock

Unfavorable reimbursement policies

Major players operating in genotyping market:

Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Bioline, Qiagen, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric Company, Sequenom, FLUIDIGM, BiogeniQ Inc., Envigo, Helix, LGC Limited, Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd, Eurofins Genomics, Biofortuna Ltd, Agena Bioscience, Inc., BioTechniques, Precision Biomarker Resources, Inc., TrimGen Corporation, 23andMe, Inc., Xcelris Genomics, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. and BioTek Instruments, Inc. among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Genotyping Market

The genotyping market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of genotyping market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of technology the market is segmented into microarray, capillary electrophoresis, sequencing, PCR and Maldi-tof. Capillary electrophoresis is further sub segmented into restriction fragment length polymorphism (RFLP), amplified fragment length polymorphisms (AFLP) and single strand conformation polymorphism (SSCP). Sequencing is further sub segmented into next generation sequencing (NGS), Sanger sequencing and pyrosequencing. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) is further sub segmented into real time PCR and digital PCR. On the basis of application the market is segmented into pharmacogenomics, diagnostic research, animal genetics and agricultural biotechnology. By end user the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostic & research laboratories and academic institutions. On the basis of geography, genotyping market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

