Get Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market Analysis and Forecast Below

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market Report provides actionable intelligence on major factors impacting the market; analyses the market performance of key companies in the market; market dynamics of key segments within the market; outlines the market performance across regions. The insights of the industry over past years and a forecast until 2023 is provided. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) is a high-density rubber that is very durable. EPDM has some characteristics that make it especially suitable for gaskets, electrical insulation and lamination. EPDM can be finished to an extremely smooth surface. EPDM has great resistance to abrasives, tearing, solvents and high temperatures. EPDM has excellent flexibility at high and low temperatures.

Top keyplayers in Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber market :

Lanxess, ExxonMobil, DOW, SK Chemical, JSR/Kumho, Sumitomo, Lion Elastomers, MITSUI, PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, SABIC, Eni, SSME, Jilin Xingyun Chemical

This report focuses on the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.The industry concentration of EPDM is very high. Leading players in Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) industry are Lanxess, ExxonMobil, DOW and JSR/Kumho. Lanxess is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 25.18% in 2016. The top four companies occupied about 64.69% production share of the market in 2016.Automotive Industry accounted for the largest market with about 53.28% share of the global consumption in 2016. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.16% from 2017 to 2023. With over 24.78% share in the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market, Building & Construction was the second largest application market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.16%, in terms of consumption volume, from 2017 to 2023. Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) fluctuate from 2022 to 2017. In the next few years, we predict that price will maintain a decline trend. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.The worldwide market for Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 3290 million US$ in 2023, from 2840 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market Types:

Solution Polymerization

Suspension Polymerization Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber Market Applications:

Automotive Industry

Building & Construction

Wires & Cables