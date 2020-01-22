Global Automotive Brake Calipers Market 2018 Key Players – Continental, ZF Friedrichshafen, WABCO, Brembo

The brake calipers are basically a clamp or gripping device that squeezes the brake pads or a pair of metal plates (made from various materials like metallic wire, ceramics, asbestos) against the brake rotor to slow down or stop a vehicle. The global automotive brake calipers market is a prominent segment of the global automotive braking system market. From a top-down perspective, Analyst has analyzed the global automotive braking system market as a parent market to set the context.

The analysts forecast the global automotive brake calipers market to grow at a CAGR of 3.12% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive brake calipers market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Automotive Brake Calipers Market 2017-2021 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Continental

• ZF Friedrichshafen

• WABCO

• Brembo

Other prominent vendors

• Akebono

• AISIN Group

• Apec Braking

• ATL Industries

• Bendix

• Brakes International

• CARDONE

• Robert Bosch

Market driver

• Increasing sales of SUVs and pickup trucks globally

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Highly mature market, leading to fewer innovations in the market

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing demand for multi-piston brake calipers

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• BRAKE CALIPER: AN OVERVIEW

• TYPES OF BRAKE CALIPERS

• VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• MARKET ECOSYSTEM

• MARKET CHARACTERISTICS

• MARKET SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• MARKET DEFINITION

• MARKET SIZING 2016

• MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

• BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

• THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

• THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

• THREAT OF RIVALRY

• MARKET CONDITION

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE

• SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE

• COMPARISON BY VEHICLE TYPE

• GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE BRAKE CALIPERS MARKET FOR PASSENGER CARS – MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST 2016-2021

• GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE BRAKE CALIPERS MARKET FOR COMMERCIAL VEHICLES – MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST 2016-2021

• MARKET OPPORTUNITY BY VEHICLE TYPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION

• REGIONAL COMPARISON

• AMERICAS – MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST 2016-2021

• EMEA – MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST 2016-2021

• APAC – MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST 2016-2021

• MARKET OPPORTUNITY

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• MARKET DRIVERS

• MARKET CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• GROWING DEMAND FOR MULTI-PISTON BRAKE CALIPERS

• INCREASING DEMAND FOR BRAKE BY WIRE (BBW) TECHNOLOGY

• GROWING TREND IN INNOVATIVE MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES LIKE 3D PRINTING OR ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING

• OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• VENDOR OVERVIEW

• CONTINENTAL

• ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN

• WABCO

• BREMBO

..…..Continued

