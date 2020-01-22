Global Automotive Brake Calipers Market 2018 Key Players – Continental, ZF Friedrichshafen, WABCO, Brembo
The brake calipers are basically a clamp or gripping device that squeezes the brake pads or a pair of metal plates (made from various materials like metallic wire, ceramics, asbestos) against the brake rotor to slow down or stop a vehicle. The global automotive brake calipers market is a prominent segment of the global automotive braking system market. From a top-down perspective, Analyst has analyzed the global automotive braking system market as a parent market to set the context.
The analysts forecast the global automotive brake calipers market to grow at a CAGR of 3.12% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive brake calipers market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Automotive Brake Calipers Market 2017-2021 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Continental
• ZF Friedrichshafen
• WABCO
• Brembo
Other prominent vendors
• Akebono
• AISIN Group
• Apec Braking
• ATL Industries
• Bendix
• Brakes International
• CARDONE
• Robert Bosch
Market driver
• Increasing sales of SUVs and pickup trucks globally
Market challenge
• Highly mature market, leading to fewer innovations in the market
Market trend
• Growing demand for multi-piston brake calipers
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• BRAKE CALIPER: AN OVERVIEW
• TYPES OF BRAKE CALIPERS
• VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• MARKET ECOSYSTEM
• MARKET CHARACTERISTICS
• MARKET SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
• MARKET DEFINITION
• MARKET SIZING 2016
• MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST 2016-2021
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
• BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
• THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
• THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
• THREAT OF RIVALRY
• MARKET CONDITION
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE
• SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE
• COMPARISON BY VEHICLE TYPE
• GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE BRAKE CALIPERS MARKET FOR PASSENGER CARS – MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST 2016-2021
• GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE BRAKE CALIPERS MARKET FOR COMMERCIAL VEHICLES – MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST 2016-2021
• MARKET OPPORTUNITY BY VEHICLE TYPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION
• REGIONAL COMPARISON
• AMERICAS – MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST 2016-2021
• EMEA – MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST 2016-2021
• APAC – MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST 2016-2021
• MARKET OPPORTUNITY
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• MARKET DRIVERS
• MARKET CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• GROWING DEMAND FOR MULTI-PISTON BRAKE CALIPERS
• INCREASING DEMAND FOR BRAKE BY WIRE (BBW) TECHNOLOGY
• GROWING TREND IN INNOVATIVE MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES LIKE 3D PRINTING OR ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING
• OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• VENDOR OVERVIEW
• CONTINENTAL
• ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN
• WABCO
• BREMBO
..…..Continued
