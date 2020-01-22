What is an Automotive Metallic Brake Pad?

Brake Pads are components of brake systems used in automotive and other applications. Brake pads are friction materials which bind to the surface that faces the brake rotor and create the frictional force necessary to stop the car. In a disc brake system, the brake pedal activates a hydraulic line which squeezes the calipers against the rotors of the car’s tires. Pads are positioned between the calipers and the rotors to absorb the energy and heat and then provides grip to stop the car.

Brake pads are often described as brake linings or brake shoes and when applied to the brake rotors or drums, respectively, with a mix of hydraulic and mechanical force, supply the friction to safely bring the car to a halt. Brake pads are usually used in disc brake setups within a hydraulic brake caliper and are squeezed versus the brake disc, or rotor in order to stop the car when using the brakes.

Global Automotive Metallic Brake Pads Market Research Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study on the available through Trusted Business Insights. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets in this 149 pages report.

This market report provides in-depth analytics of the Automotive Metallic Brake Pads industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

One of the sources cites “The Automotive Metallic Brake is projected to grow during the forecast period due to the increase in vehicle production. The brake friction (OEM) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.33% from 2018 to 2025, from USD 12.79 Billion in 2017 to USD 15.84 Billion by 2025.”

There also be an increase in the aftermarket for metallic brakes.

It is noted over the past few years, the brake pads industry has sustained for many years and the technology is mature. The key manufacturers mainly distributed in USA, Europe, and Japan regions, where the automobile industry is developed. The manufacturer’s bases are located all over the world. Some key manufacturers have their own brake pads brands and manufactures brake pads products for the automaker and the leading brake pad producers as OEM. The key OEM producer includes Federal-Mogul, Bosch, ITT Corporation, TRW Automotive, Nisshinbo Group Company, and Akebono etc.

In China, the brake pad industry has developed rapidly. There are over three hundred manufacturers located in the developed areas of China. Some manufacturer produces brake pads products for the global leading producers as an OEM. Leading manufacturers such as Federal Mogul, Bosch, Nisshinbo Group Company etc have built their factories in China.

Report includes the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of below types:

Semi Metallic Brake Pads

Low Metallic NAO Brake Pads

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

