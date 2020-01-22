Global Cellulose Powder Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Global Cellulose Powder Industry

This report studies the global Cellulose Powder market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cellulose Powder market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Cellulose powder is a fine white or almost white odorless powder. It is chemically purified alpha cellulose converted to free flowing powder. Cellulose comes in various forms, each with a specific use and cellulose powder is one of form. It is insoluble in water and many other liquids. It is widely used in the food, pharmaceutical and industrial field.

First, the cellulose powder industry concentration is slightly low and the manufacturers are mainly distributed in EU, US and India while there is no manufacturer in China producing the cellulose powder. Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, especially in Western Europe where people cellulose powder consumption is higher than other regions in the world.

Second, few company have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some manufactures in developing countries cannot catch up with the developed countries’ technology.

Third, the import and export percent of this industry is not high. Because there are lot of substitute goods for this product.

Fourth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of cellulose powder will increase.

Fifth, we tend to believe this industry now is not close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Sixth, the global cellulose powder production will increase to 48212 MT in 2015, from 31992 MT in 2010, it is estimated that the global cellulose powder demand will develop with an average growth rate of about 8% in the coming five years.

The global Cellulose Powder market is valued at 130 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

JRS

CFF

IFC

SWEETENER SUPPLY CORPORATION

Juku Orchem Private

JELU-WERK J. Ehrler

Ankit Pulps & Boards

NB Entrepreneurs

Nippon Paper Industries

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Food Grade

Medicine Grade

Industrial Grade

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Food products

Pharmaceutical

Industrial field

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Cellulose Powder capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Cellulose Powder manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cellulose Powder are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Cellulose Powder Manufacturers

Cellulose Powder Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cellulose Powder Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Cellulose Powder market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Some points from table of content:

Global Cellulose Powder Market Research Report 2018

1 Cellulose Powder Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cellulose Powder

1.2 Cellulose Powder Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Cellulose Powder Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Cellulose Powder Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Food Grade

1.2.4 Medicine Grade

1.2.5 Industrial Grade

1.3 Global Cellulose Powder Segment by Application

1.3.1 Cellulose Powder Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Food products

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical

1.3.4 Industrial field

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Cellulose Powder Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Cellulose Powder Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 26 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Cellulose Powder (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Cellulose Powder Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Cellulose Powder Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Cellulose Powder Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cellulose Powder Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Cellulose Powder Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Cellulose Powder Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Cellulose Powder Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Cellulose Powder Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Cellulose Powder Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Cellulose Powder Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cellulose Powder Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Cellulose Powder Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Cellulose Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Cellulose Powder Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Cellulose Powder Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Cellulose Powder Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Cellulose Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Cellulose Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Cellulose Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Cellulose Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Cellulose Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Cellulose Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Cellulose Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Cellulose Powder Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Cellulose Powder Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Cellulose Powder Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Cellulose Powder Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Cellulose Powder Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Cellulose Powder Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Cellulose Powder Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Cellulose Powder Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.8 South America Cellulose Powder Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.9 Middle East and Africa Cellulose Powder Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Cellulose Powder Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Cellulose Powder Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Cellulose Powder Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Cellulose Powder Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Cellulose Powder Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Cellulose Powder Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Cellulose Powder Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Cellulose Powder Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Cellulose Powder Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 JRS

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Cellulose Powder Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 JRS Cellulose Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 CFF

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Cellulose Powder Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 CFF Cellulose Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 IFC

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Cellulose Powder Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 IFC Cellulose Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 SWEETENER SUPPLY CORPORATION

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Cellulose Powder Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 SWEETENER SUPPLY CORPORATION Cellulose Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Juku Orchem Private

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Cellulose Powder Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Juku Orchem Private Cellulose Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 JELU-WERK J. Ehrler

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Cellulose Powder Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 JELU-WERK J. Ehrler Cellulose Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Ankit Pulps & Boards

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Cellulose Powder Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Ankit Pulps & Boards Cellulose Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 NB Entrepreneurs

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Cellulose Powder Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 NB Entrepreneurs Cellulose Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Nippon Paper Industries

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Cellulose Powder Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Nippon Paper Industries Cellulose Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

8 Cellulose Powder Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Cellulose Powder Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cellulose Powder

Continued…….

