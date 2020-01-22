Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market to Register Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2021

The cloud infrastructure for data storage offers numerous options for sourcing, approach and control. It brings well-defined set of services that are perceived by customers to have continuous availability, infinite capacity, improved cost efficiency and increased agility. To attain these attributes in customer’s minds, information technology (IT) must move its traditional server centric approach to service centric approach. This entails that IT must go from organizing applications in silos with the minimal leverage among environments to deliver applications on a pre-determined standardized platforms with agreed service levels. A hybrid strategy that uses numerous cloud options at the same time would become a norm since organizations choose a mix of several cloud models to meet the specific needs.

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) is a model where an organization is able to outsource the equipment used to support operations, including hardware, storage, networking components and servers. The service provider owns equipment and is accountable for running, housing and maintaining it. Cloud IaaS adoption is growing, as enterprises are turning to cloud based IT model to decrease the capital expenditure.

Characteristics and several components of IaaS are:

Billing model and utility computing service

Computerization of administrative tasks

Dynamic scaling

Desktop virtualization

Offers policy based services

Internet connectivity

Delivers resources such as storage and network components as services and servers

Eliminates the need for hardware maintenance and administration

Cloud infrastructure-as-a-service is among three fundamental service models of the cloud computing beside Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). As with cloud computing services, it offers access to the computing resource in virtualized environment, the Cloud, across public connection, normally the internet. In case of IaaS, the computing resource offered is particularly that of virtualized hardware, in the other words, computing infrastructure. The definition involves offerings such as virtual server space, bandwidth, network connections, IP addresses and load balancers. The pool of hardware resource is dragged from a multitude of networks and servers normally distributed among several data centers, all of that the cloud provider is responsible for maintaining. The client, on other hand, is given access to the virtualized components in order to create their own IT platforms.

Some important factors supporting the growth of cloud infrastructure-as-a-service market include decreased IT structure, disaster recovery plans and support for business continuity, improved compliance and security profile, and reduced IT staff. Cloud IaaS helps reduce complexity by elimination of software, servers, disaster recovery and backups. However, concerns about application reliability and performance, security risks and unwillingness to retreat controls are factors act as a challenge to this market.

Some of the major players for cloud infrastructure as a service market include Amazon Web Services, Bluelock, CA Technologies, Cloud Scaling, Datapipe Inc., Rackspace, Hewlett Packard, Logicworks, GoGrid, Layeredtech, Verizon, Savvis, OpSource and NaviSite among others. Amazon Web Services is the market leader in this market followed by Rackspace and Verizon.

