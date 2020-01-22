Global Cold-pressed Juice Market 2019 Industry, Analysis, Share, Top Growth, Trends, Supply Forecast to 2025
This comprehensive Cold-pressed Juice Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.
Segment by Regions
North America, Europe, China, Japan
The following manufacturers are covered
- Naked Juice Company
- Hain BluePrint Inc.
- Evolution Fresh
- Suja Life, LLC
- Liquiteria
- L. Hoogesteger Fresh Specialist
- Parker’s Organic Juices Pty. Ltd.
- Florida Bottling Inc.
- Odwalla Inc.
- Juice Generation
- Pressed Juicery
- Rakyan Beverages Private Limited
- Village Juicery Inc.
- Organic Press Juices Co. LLC
- Kuka Juice LLC.
- The Cold Pressed Juicery
- Greenhouse Juice Co.
- Drink Daily Greens LLC
- Native Cold Pressed Juices
- Plenish Cleanse
Segment by Type
Organic Juices
Conventional Juices
Segment by Application
Supermarket
Beverage Shop
Online Sales
