Global Cold Pressed Juices Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Cold Pressed Juices Market Information – by Process (Reverse Osmosis, Vacuum, Boilers and others), by Type (Alcohol Free, 0.5% Alcohol), Raw Material (Malt, Yeast, Flavors, Enzymes, Hops and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world) -Forecast to 2023” new report to its research database. The report spread across 123 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Cold pressed juices, also referred to as HPP juices, are processed using HPP (High Pressure Processing) technology without harming the fresh and natural characteristics of the ingredients. These juices are healthier as compared to pasteurized fruits and vegetable juices. Advancements in technology and innovation have led to the strong performance of the cold pressed juice market. Huge investments in RandD have led to innovations in product line and varieties in terms of flavors, packaging, and specialty ingredients have attracted more consumers towards cold pressed juices.

Organic cold pressed juices are often cold pressed and not made from fruits and vegetables that are artificially ripened and sprayed with harmful pesticides and chemicals. In the present scenario, consumers are concerned about the origin and quality of the fruits and vegetables used in the preparation of juices. Organic cold pressed juices are priced higher than conventional juices and contain useful nutrients derived from fruits and vegetables.

This report studies the Cold Pressed Juices market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Cold Pressed Juices market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Request a sample copy [email protected]

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/511946

Regional Analysis:

The global cold pressed juices market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America accounted for the major market share in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The expanding product portfolio of cold pressed juices by key manufacturers is one of the significant factors leading to rising growth of the North America market. Innovation in cold pressed juice flavors is one of the main factors expected to positively influence the growth of the market in North America. In North America, the US accounted for 80.4% market proportion in 2018, and the trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The cold pressed juices market in Europe is projected to register the second highest CAGR of 9.67% during the forecast period. The growth of the cold pressed juices market is attributed to various factors. Consumers are increasingly opting for healthy beverages instead of high-calorie soft drinks. Product development and technological upgrades are driving the market in this region throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to expand at a growth rate of 8.81% during the forecast period, where China held the maximum market share of 33.8% in 2018.

Segments

The global cold pressed juices market has been segmented, on the basis of type, into fruits, vegetables, and blends. In 2018, the blends segment accounted for the majority of the market share and is projected to reach USD 1,680.6 million by the end of 2023. The fruits segment is projected to register a CAGR of 9.61% during the review period.

On the basis of category, the global cold pressed juices market has been segmented into conventional and organic. The organic segment held a major market share of 57.1% in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2,333.4 million by the end of 2023. The conventional segment is expected to witness a growth rate of 8.88% during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global cold pressed juices market has been segmented into store-based and non-store based. The store-based distribution channel is further segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty retailers, and others. The store-based distribution channel is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the non-store based segment is gaining tremendous growth and is projected to grow at a substantial growth rate of 10.81% during the forecast period.

Browse full table of contents and data tables at @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Cold-Pressed-Juices-Market-Research-Report-by-Category-Conventional-and-Organic-Type-Fruits-Vegetables-and-Blends-Distribution-Channel-Store-Based-and-Non-Store-Based-and-Region-North-America-Europe-Asia-Pacific-and-ROW—Forecast-till-2023.html

Key Players:

The leading market players in the global cold pressed juices market are Pepsi Co. (US), Hain Celestial Group (US), Suja Life, LLC (US), Evolution Fresh (Starbucks Corporation) (US), Pressed Juicery Inc. (US), Juice Generation Inc. (US), Liquiteria Inc.(US), Florida Bottling Inc. (US), Bolthouse Farms Canada Inc. (US), Odwalla Inc. (US), Greenhouse Juice Co. (Canada), CEDAR Juice (US), Pulp and Press Juice Co. (US), and Galt Juice Company (US).

Target Audience:

Cold pressed juices manufacturers

Juices manufacturers

Beverages industry

Raw material suppliers

Retailers and wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, importers, and exporters

Key Findings:

Rising consumer preference towards the green beverages is one of the important factors, which is expected to drive the cold pressed juices market at a global level.

High production cost of cold pressed juices is one of the major factors that can pose a major challenge in the global cold pressed juices market.

Global Cold Pressed Juices Market Research Report Forecast till 2023:

As per MRFR analysis, the global cold pressed juices market is estimated to reach USD 3,990.2 million by the end of 2023 at a CAGR of 9.50% during the forecast period.

The report also offers a regional analysis:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/511946

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook