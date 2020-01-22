Global Commercial Vehicle Differential Market 2018 Key Players – Eaton, GKN, Schaeffler
There are mainly two types of gears used within a commercial vehicle drivetrain system: Differential system, and Transmission system. The transmission system adjusts the rotational speed of the engine and transfers it to the driveshafts. The gears used within the differential system control and vary the rotational speeds of the vehicle’s wheels. The transmission system and the drivetrain transfer the power produced by the crankshaft, during combustion, to the axles for producing traction at the wheels.
The analysts forecast the global commercial vehicle differential market to grow at a CAGR of 0.86% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial vehicle differential market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data
from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2578062-global-commercial-vehicle-differential-market-2017-2021
The report, Global Commercial Vehicle Differential Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Eaton
• GKN
• Schaeffler
Other prominent vendors
• American Axle & Manufacturing
• Auburn Gear
• Dana
• JTEKT
• Neapco
• POWERTRAX
Market driver
• Increasing popularity of intelligent AWD systems for multi-terrain drivability
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Rising popularity of EVs
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Electronic limited-slip differential
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2578062-global-commercial-vehicle-differential-market-2017-2021
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
• Market segmented by application
• Global commercial vehicle differential market in 2WD vehicles
• Global commercial vehicle differential market in 4WD/AWD vehicles
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Market segmented by geography
• Commercial vehicle differential market in Americas
• Commercial vehicle differential market in APAC
• Commercial vehicle differential market in EMEA
PART 08: Key leading countries
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Electronic limited-slip differential
• Differentials developed for EVs
• Development of lightweight differentials
PART 12: Vendor landscape
• Competitive landscape
• Other prominent vendors
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
• Eaton
• GKN
• Schaeffler
..…..Continued
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349