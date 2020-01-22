Global Document Management Software Market Current Opportunities, Growth And Trends By Top Players Lucion Technologies, LLC, Ideagen Plc, Docpoint Solutions, Blue Project Software, Ademero, Inc., Zoho Corporation, Opentext And Others

Document management software can be termed as system that is used to rack, manage and store documents in order to reduce paper usage. This management software is used for keeping a record of the various versions created and modified by different users. This software allows the businesses to control the production, storage, management and distribution of electronic documents, yielding greater effectiveness and the ability to reuse information and control the flow of the documents. According to an article published by the SutiSoft, Inc., which is one of the key players of the market, it was predicted that by 2015, more than 90% of organizations would be using document management software. Key player are investing more and more for the development of this software. For instance, OpenKM, is also one of the major players of this market and provides management solution in this respect. Thus, such strategic decisions made by the key players help in the growth of the market.

Global Document Management Software Market is expected to reach USD 6.80 billion by 2025, from USD 4.01 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 11.17% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Competitors: Global Document Management Software Market

Opentext, Xerox, IBM, Canon, Hyland, Oracle, Ricoh Company, M-Files, Efilecabinet, Newgen Software, Alfresco, Springcm, Everteam, Laserfiche, Fabricated Software, Office Gemini, Open Document Management System, Mastercontrol, Lucion Technologies, Ideagen, LSSP, Docpoint Solutions, Blue Project Software, Ademero, Zoho and many more.

Competitive Landscape: Global Document Management Software Market

The global document management software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Document management software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Increasing need to streamline business operations

Benefits of digitalizing content across enterprises

Increasing need to adhere to compliance requirements

Increasing adoption of cloud-based services and cloud computing

Market Restraint:

High implementation costs

Data migration from legacy systems to cloud-based content management

Segmentation: Global Document Management Software Market

By Offering

Solutions

Services

By Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Hybrid

By Organization

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application

Banking

Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Education

Healthcare

Corporate

Industrial Manufacturing

Retail

Other

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

