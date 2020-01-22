Global Flexible Packaging Market is forecast to achieve a Revenue Earning of USD 19.03 billion by the End of 2023

This study provides insights about the Flexible Packaging Market in regards to its uses and benefits. We at Crystal Market Research (CMR) provide updated information that is beneficial in decision making regarding business investments.

The leading players in the market are Mondi, Sonoco, Huhtamaki Group, Bemis Company, Constantia Flexibles, Amcor Rigid Plastics India Pvt Ltd and Wipak Group.

The Flexible Packaging Market is segmented as follows-

By Material:

Paper

Aluminum

Polymer

Polypropylene

Polyethylene terephthalate

Polyethylene

Others

Cellulosic

By Product:

Four side seal pouches

Pillow pouches

Stand-up pouches

Others

By Application:

Healthcare

Industrial

Food & beverage

Personal care

Overview:

The Flexible Packaging Market was worth USD 143.21 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 223.50 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.07% during the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

1.ntroduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Overview

4.Flexible Packaging Market, By Application

4.1.ntroduction

4.2.Global Flexible Packaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2017)

4.3.Flexible Packaging MarketAssessment and Forecast, By Application, 2014-2023

4.4.Food & Beverage

4.5.Personal care

4.6.Healthcare

4.7.ndustrial

5.Flexible Packaging Market, By Material

5.1.ntroduction

5.2.Global Flexible Packaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Material (2014-2017)

5.3.Flexible Packaging MarketAssessment and Forecast, By Material, 2014-2023

5.4.Polymer

5.5.Paper

5.6.Aluminum

5.7.Cellulosic

….

10.Company Profiles

10.1.Ampac Holdings, LLC

10.1.1.Business Overview

10.1.2.Product Portfolio

10.1.3.Strategic Developments

10.1.4.Flexible Packaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share

10.2. Amcor Limited

10.2.1.Business Overview

10.2.2.Product Portfolio

10.2.3.Strategic Developments

10.2.4.Flexible Packaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share

10.3. Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

10.3.1.Business Overview

10.3.2.Product Portfolio

10.3.3.Strategic Developments

10.3.4.Flexible Packaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share

10.4. Bemis Company, Inc.

10.4.1.Business Overview

10.4.2.Product Portfolio

10.4.3.Strategic Developments

10.4.4.Flexible Packaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share

10.5. Sonoco Products Company

10.5.1.Business Overview

10.5.2.Product Portfolio

10.5.3.Strategic Developments

10.5.4.Flexible Packaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share

To be Continued…

Rising demand from cosmetics & toiletries, household products, healthcare, sporting goods, food & beverages and other agrarian items businesses will drive worldwide flexible packaging market development. Switching trend towards easy packaging because of lightweight characteristic and convenience may boost market development. Producers are moving towards flexible packaging as it makes less waste because of lower use of crude materials, requires less storage space alongside simple transport. Worldwide packaging spending was over USD 400 billion in 2015; flexible packaging represented more than 20% of the business income share around the same time. Hindrance against moisture, suitable sealing and heat insulation are key properties powering industry development.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Flexible Packaging Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth Global Flexible Packaging Market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

