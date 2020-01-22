Global Fluoropolymer Market in Healthcare Industry 2018 Key Players – 3M, Ashai Glass, Chemours Company, Daikin industry, Honeywell
Fluoropolymers are fluorocarbon-based polymers formed by a strong bonding between carbon and fluorine, which makes them mechanically stable. They are high-performance plastics and are characterized by high resistance to acids, bases, and solvents. Various fluoropolymer products such as polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP), ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE), polyvinyl fluoride (PVF), ethylene chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE), perfluoroalkoxy (PFA), and fluoroelastomers are commonly used in healthcare application.
The analysts forecast the global fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry to grow at a CAGR of 7.46% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• ROW
The report, Global Fluoropolymer Market in Healthcare Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• 3M (Dyneon)
• Ashai Glass
• Chemours Company
• Daikin industry
• Honeywell International
Other prominent vendors
• Arkema
• Chicago Gasket
• Dongyue Group
• Flontech USA
• Mexichem
• Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics
• Solvay
• W.L. Gore & Associates
• Zeus Industrial Products
Market driver
• Fluoropolymers are increasingly replacing other plastics
Market challenge
• Pricing constraints
Market trend
• Increased expenditure on R&D activity
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
• Global fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry by product
• Global fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry by PTFE
• Global fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry by others
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Global fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry by application
• Global fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry by pharmaceutical packaging
• Global fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry by medical devices
• Global fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry by drug delivery
• Global fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry by other applications
PART 08: GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION
• Global fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry by geography
• Fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry in APAC
• Fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry in North America
• Fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry in Europe
• Fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry in ROW
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
• Increased expenditure on R&D activity
• Growing consumer knowledge
• Increased penetration of low-volume fluoropolymers
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Competitive scenario
• Other prominent vendors
PART 13: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS
• 3M (Dyneon)
• Asahi Glass
• Daikin Industries
• Honeywell International
• The Chemours Company
..…..Continued
