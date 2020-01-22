Global Fluoropolymer Market in Healthcare Industry 2018 Key Players – 3M, Ashai Glass, Chemours Company, Daikin industry, Honeywell

Fluoropolymers are fluorocarbon-based polymers formed by a strong bonding between carbon and fluorine, which makes them mechanically stable. They are high-performance plastics and are characterized by high resistance to acids, bases, and solvents. Various fluoropolymer products such as polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP), ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE), polyvinyl fluoride (PVF), ethylene chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE), perfluoroalkoxy (PFA), and fluoroelastomers are commonly used in healthcare application.

The analysts forecast the global fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry to grow at a CAGR of 7.46% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry for 2017-2021.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

The report, Global Fluoropolymer Market in Healthcare Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Key vendors

• 3M (Dyneon)

• Ashai Glass

• Chemours Company

• Daikin industry

• Honeywell International

Other prominent vendors

• Arkema

• Chicago Gasket

• Dongyue Group

• Flontech USA

• Mexichem

• Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

• Solvay

• W.L. Gore & Associates

• Zeus Industrial Products

Market driver

• Fluoropolymers are increasingly replacing other plastics

Market challenge

• Pricing constraints

Market trend

• Increased expenditure on R&D activity

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Global fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry by product

• Global fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry by PTFE

• Global fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry by others

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Global fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry by application

• Global fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry by pharmaceutical packaging

• Global fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry by medical devices

• Global fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry by drug delivery

• Global fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry by other applications

PART 08: GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION

• Global fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry by geography

• Fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry in APAC

• Fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry in North America

• Fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry in Europe

• Fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry in ROW

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

• Increased expenditure on R&D activity

• Growing consumer knowledge

• Increased penetration of low-volume fluoropolymers

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• 3M (Dyneon)

• Asahi Glass

• Daikin Industries

• Honeywell International

• The Chemours Company

..…..Continued

