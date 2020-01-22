Global Hemostats Market Forecast By 2024 | Major Market Players Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Pfizer Inc, VASCULAR SOLUTIONS, INC,Arch Therapeutics, Inc, CryoLife, Inc, Gamma Therapeutics, Inc

Global Hemostats Market gives an abstract knowledge of the entire key player’s company profiles and all the while providing the information regarding the market drivers and restraints with the help of SWOT analysis. Data Bridge Market Research released a new market study on Global Hemostats Market with data Tables, analysis Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data.

Global Hemostats Market is expected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2024 from USD 2.7 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Players: Global Hemostats Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, C. R. Bard, Inc, Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Pfizer Inc, VASCULAR SOLUTIONS, INC, GELITA MEDICAL, Equimedical, Integra LifeSciences, Z-Medica, LLC, Marine Polymer Technologies, Inc, Anika Therapeutics, Inc, RESORBA Medical GmbH, Arch Therapeutics, Inc, CryoLife, Inc, Gamma Therapeutics, Inc, Hemostasis, LLC, MedTrade Products Limited, CSL among others.

Segmentation: Global Hemostats Market

Drivers:

Some of the major factors driving the hemostats market are increasing a number of minimally invasive surgeries, chronic conditions and aging population leading to increasing in number of surgical procedures, expansion in healthcare infrastructure and expenditure, and technological advancements. These factors increase the demand for hemostats such as thrombin-based hemostats, combination agents, oxidized regenerated cellulose based hemostats, gelatin-based hemostats and collagen-based hemostats.

CHRONIC CONDITIONS AND AGING POPULATION LEADING TO INCREASE IN NUMBER OF SURGICAL PROCEDURES

Hemostats are vital in any surgical process or acts as a foundational component of healthcare systems.

Growing geriatric population has resulted in increase in cases of acute and chronic diseases.

Older population is more prone to diseases such as diabetes, infections, cardio metabolic risks and cancer leading to more number of surgeries, which is driving the growth of the hemostats market.

TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS

The key players are investing in development of safe and efficacious agents to meet surgical demand as more minimally invasive and technically challenging operations are being undertaken by surgeons.

Advances in hemostatic agents and techniques are manufactured which addresses the unique bleeding challenges encountered in vascular surgery patients.

INCREASING NUMBER OF MINIMALLY INVASIVE SURGERIES

An increasing trend of minimally invasive surgeries is witnessed due various advantages compared to open surgeries such as less post-operative pain, reduced trauma to the skin and muscles, and quick recovery.

The surgical toolbox is expanding, and newer products are being developed to improve results of the surgeries.

Less invasive procedures result in shorter recovery times, faster discharges, reduced scarring, pain and the need for pain medications.

