Global Isostatic Pressing Market 2019: Attracts Investor Interest with Unparalleled Growth Rates By And Others
Isostatic pressing is a method of powder metallurgy formation that involves application of pressure uniformly from all directions for achieving density and a fixed structure. It is consisting of two types namely; cold or hot, both of these manufacturing methods are used to improve the porosity of metals. This manufacturing method is widely used in a number of applicable industries which widely improves the applicable materials’ properties.
Market Analysis:
Global Isostatic Pressing Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.14 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 11.59 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the fact that the aerospace and defense industries are demanding the installation of isostatic presses for their uses.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key Market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Competitors/Players: Global Isostatic Pressing Market
Pressure Technology Inc, Kittyhawk Products, Quad City Manufacturing Lab, KOBE STEEL LTD, Bodycote, Kennametal, Arconic, Nikkiso Co Ltd, Shanxi Golden Kaiyuan Co. Ltd., EPSI, Fluitron Inc., Sandvik, Crystal Technology Inc, ABRA Fluid AG, Frey & Co. GmbH, Dorst Technologies, Ilshin Industrial Co., Ltd. Tianjin Taipingyang Mecha-Electronic Technique & Equipment Co. Ltd And Others
Competitive Analysis: Global Isostatic Pressing Market
The Global Isostatic Pressing Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Isostatic Pressing Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Market Drivers:
- Increased demand for Isostatic presses in aerospace and defense industries is driving the market growth
- High demand for developing cheap materials that can be produced in a shorter span of time is also driving the market growth
Market Restraints:
- High initial set-up and maintenance and operational costs of the isostatic press act as a major restraint to the market
- Lack of knowledgeable and skilled professionals required for the operating of the isostatic press is also a major restraint for the market growth
Segmentation: Global Isostatic Pressing Market
- By Offering
- Systems
- Services
- By Type
- Hot Isostatic Pressing
- Cold Isostatic Pressing
- By Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP) Capacity
- Small-Sized Hot Isostatic Pressing
- Medium-Sized Hot Isostatic Pressing
- Large-Sized Hot Isostatic Pressing
- By Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Process Type
- Dry Bag Pressing
- Wet Bag Pressing
- By Application
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Defense
- Medical
- Energy & Power
- Semiconductors & Electronics
- Precision Machine Manufacturing
- Research & Development
- Construction
- Transportation & Logistics
- By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
