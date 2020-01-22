Global Lidar Market by 2024 | Major Players Innoluce BV, Leddartech, Autonomoustuff, Geodigital, Trilumina, Tetravue, Luminar, Princeton Lightwave Inc.,

Global Lidar Market is the finest market research report which is the result of the proficient team and their potential capabilities. The most up to date market insights and analysis performed in this report bring marketplace clearly into focus. We use integrated approaches and the latest technology for the best results while generating such Global Lidar Market research report. Our strong research methodology consists of data models that include Global Lidar Market Overview and Guide, Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Market research reports like this one surely help to reduce business risk and failure.

Global Lidar Market is expected to reach USD 5,842.37 million by 2024 from USD 1,058.40 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 24.1% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Players:

Some of the major players operating in this market are:-

Quantum Spatial,

Faro Technologies,

Beijing Beike Technology Co., Ltd,

Leica Geosystems,

Teledyne Optech Inc.,

Riegl Laser Measurement Systems Gmbh ,

Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

Yellowscan ,

Geokno India Pvt. Ltd.,

Trimble Inc.,

Sick AG,

Quanergy Systems, Inc.,

Innoviz Technologies Ltd,

Innoluce BV,

Leddartech,

Autonomoustuff,

Geodigital,

Trilumina,

Tetravue,

Luminar,

Princeton Lightwave Inc.,

Neptec Technologies

Among others…

Segmentation:

By Component (Laser Scanner, Navigation and Positioning Systems, Photodetector Receivers, Others),

Drivers:

The major factors driving the growth of this market are rising government initiatives and increasing adoption, increasing use of drones in numerous applications, growing LIDAR application in engineering projects and large-magnitude set and technological advancement.

RISING GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES AND INCREASING ADOPTION

Government is taking several initiatives for accuracy of data, refresh cycle and interest towards the geographic area coverage in order to avoid the unexpected circumstances such as accidents, agriculture, Precision Forestry, forest Planning and management, forest fire management, tourism and parks management, environmental assessment, flood model, Ecological & Land Classification (ELC), river survey, river modelling, mining, oil and gas exploration, archaeology, light, solar energy planning , cellular network planning, astronomy, urban municipality, airport infrastructure and lots more.

For instance, 3D Elevation Program (3DEP) initiative has been created to seek the emerging needs for high quality of topographic data and other 3D representations of the Nation’s natural and constructed features in the Hawaii, United States and other U.S. territories. Another example is in 2015, three USGS grants have been awarded in respect of supporting the geospatial data development in Tennessee.

Through LiDAR, US Geological Survey (USGS) and their 3D Elevation Program (3DEP) data has been collected from 27 countries for which additional funds are being provided by Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Department of Energy, Agriculture and F&A, Tennessee Department of Transportation and valley authority and several other local government in Tennessee.

INCREASING USE OF DRONES IN NUMEROUS APPLICATIONS

Drones consist of global positioning systems (GPS), sensors, cameras, navigation systems and many more along with varied functions, shapes and sizes.

These are controlled by the remotes or from special ground cockpits. Therefore drones are used in various applications such as for security, science & research, search and rescue operations, inspection, aerial photography and video, unmanned cargo system, mapping, surveillance of suspicious happening.

It can be utilized in construction and pre-construction work, real estate, education, maritime, aviation, mining, insurance, marketing, utilities and many more.

Due to growing usage, even various government agencies, different institution and private companies have their own private drone which comes in different sizes according to their application.

GROWING LIDAR APPLICATION IN ENGINEERING PROJECTS AND LARGE-MAGNITUDE SET

Application of the lidar has been used in most of the engineering projects such as in civil engineering it is used in grading, utilities, drainage analysis, erosion and storm water treatment, roadway design and many more.

For instance, first it establishes control points on site and temporary benchmarks, secondly by using these benchmarks it perform additional survey for other locations as well in order to obtain the position and elevation.

Thirdly, ensures whether the LIDAR data has accurately represented the particular site and actual project location has been selected accordingly. After that it gather the survey data as needed with respect of the project like underwater, geologic features, properties, utilities, boundaries and many more and finally setting up the marking for the further construction practice and for the comparison of layout elevation in order to determine the differences, if they are acceptable or not.

Other types of projects include Hydraulic Modeling, Digital Flood Insurance Rate Map Production (DFIRM), coastal engineering, construction engineering and many more.

