Global Market for Optimizing Networks Market to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects for Manufacturers

Optimization network refers to the carrier Wi-Fi and smart cells devices used in communication industry. Smart cell is a device with a capability to cover all the base stations other than conventional macro cell base transceiving stations. The devices under smart cells are femto cells, pico cells and micro cells. These devices have large coverage area, high operating power and greater ability to handle simultaneous calls. Carrier Wi-Fi is a used to describe the Wi-Fi devices that are pass point certified. The certification is described as the endorsement of ability of Wi-Fi device to be integrated into cellular network for the purpose of subscriber authentication and seamless handover at a minimum level. Smart cells are used as focused network facilitator and carrier Wi-Fi offers inexpensive spectrum for third generation and fourth generation cellular application.

Cellular mobile communication is transforming day by day with constant advancement in technology. The industry is now in its fourth generation and this transformation from first generation to fourth generation is defined by the change in use of mobile phones by users. Currently, mobile phones are not a communication tool but used as an entertainment source. Every generation of cellular mobile communication is operating at higher frequency band. Devices in smart cell categories such as femto cell are used as plug and play devices which require little operator attention.

The market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for better network coverage and ability of the devices to provide integrated services. Some of the factors restraining the market growth include license issued by governments. The optimizing network market across the globe is expected to show a substantial growth with a strong CAGR by the year 2019. The global market shows immense potential because of the applications offered by the technology which is attracting the existing user as well as new users.

The market for optimizing network is segmented on the basis of end use application, type of network technology and geography. On the basis of end use application the market is segmented into residential, enterprise, Wi-Fi hot-spots and others. On the basis of network technology the market can be segmented into 2G, 3G and 4G. The geography analysis of the market is done on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World. North America is the leading region among all the geography followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region due to the presence of emerging economies such as India, South Korea and China.

Some of the major players in optimizing network market are Alcatel-Lucent S.A, Nokia Solution Network, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Ericson, ZTE Corporation, Cisco System Inc., Juniper Networks, Avaya Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc among others.

