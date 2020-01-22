MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Medicinal Mushroom Market Information: By Type (Shiitake, Reishi, Maitake, Chaga, Cordyceps, Turkey Tail, And Others) Category (Fresh, Dried) Function (Antioxidant, Immune Enhancer, Anti-Cancer, Skin Care, And Others) Region – Forecast Till 2023” new report to its research database. The report spread across 97 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This report studies the Medicinal Mushroom market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Medicinal Mushroom market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Global Medicinal Mushroom Market Information: By Type (Shiitake, Reishi, Maitake, Chaga, Cordyceps, Turkey Tail, And Others) Category (Fresh, Dried) Function (Antioxidant, Immune Enhancer, Anti-Cancer, Skin Care, And Others) Region – Forecast Till 2023

Market Analysis

The medicinal mushroom is an eatable mushroom variant which has different health advantages associated with it. It is ordinarily utilized in the preparation of different cuisines of East Asia. The high dietary benefit, as well as the health benefits related to the medicinal mushroom, is expanding its application in pharmaceutical industry. With constant demand, the Global medicinal mushroom market is anticipated to reach 7,246,936 tons at a CAGR of 12.60% during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Different immunological and anti-cancer growth properties of the consumption of medicinal mushroom have pulled in light of a legitimate concern for some pharmaceutical organizations, which are seeing medicinal mushroom as a rich source of biomedical molecules. In addition, expanding ubiquity of medicinal mushroom in beauty care products is adding fuel to the development of the medicinal mushroom market. High utilization of medicinal mushroom in the Asia Pacific region, especially in China is affecting the market development for a couple of years now.

Market Segmentation

The global medicinal mushroom market is segmented on the basis of its type, category, function, and regional demand. Based on its type, the shiitake mushroom holds the largest market share followed by the reishi segment. Based on its category section, the fresh medicinal mushroom dominates the global medicinal mushroom market. Again, on the basis of its function, the antioxidant section dominates the market with the highest share.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global medicinal mushroom market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

The major industry players in the global medicinal mushroom market include prominent companies like Bonduelle SA (France), Agro Dutch Industries Ltd. (India), Monaghan Mushrooms (England), The Mushroom Company (U.S.), Delftree Mushroom Company (U.S.), Modern Mushroom Farms (U.S.), Banken Champignons (the Netherlands), Scelta Mushrooms BV (the Netherlands), Hughes Mushrooms (U.K), Weikfield (India), among others.

