Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Statistics, Leading Growth Drivers and Key Players are Stryker,V. Guldmann A/S, DJO, Hill-Rom, Invacare Corporation, Etac Group, Etac R82 UK, Joerns Healthcare, Permobil, Prism Medical Products, LLC

Industry experts at Data Bridge Market Research have compiled a comprehensive market research report on the Global Patient Handling Equipment Market for 2018-2025 which encompasses a wide range of factors that will prove crucial to our clients and presents them with actionable insights. This study also analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Global Patient Handling Equipment Market report enables the buyer to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly.

The Global Patient Handling Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 25.61 billion by 2025, from USD 11.52 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 10.5 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Prominent players of Global Patient Handling Equipment Market are

Stryker,

Guldmann A/S,

DJO,

Invacare Corporation,

Etac Group,

Etac R82 UK,

Joerns Healthcare,

Permobil,

Prism Medical Products, LLC,

Patterson Medical,

Linet spol. s r.o.,

Prism Medical UK,

Arjo,

Hill-Rom,

Mangar International,

Sidhil Ltd,

Stiegelmeyer & Co. GMBH,

Invacare Europe,

Invacare Australia & New Zealand, INVACARE (UK) LIMITED, Permobil Danmark A/S, Permobil New Zealand Ltd, LINET Group SE, LINET Americas, Handicare North America, Handicare Stairlifts UK and others.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of accessories market is segmented into

lifting accessories and

Transfer accessories etc.

On the basis of end user market is segmented into

home and

hospital

Based on geography

North America &

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and,

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and, Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Based on product type market is segmented into

wheelchair,

scooters,

medical beds,

bathroom safety,

mechanical,

ambulatory aids

On the basis of type of care market is segmented into

bariatric care,

critical care and

wound care

Competitive Analysis

The global patient handling equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes global patient handling equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America

Market Drivers and Restraints

Rising geriatric population

Rising incidence of disabilities resulting from non-communicable diseases

High risk of injuries to care givers during manual handling of patients

Implementation of regulations ensuring safety of healthcare personnel against manual lifting of heavy loads

Lack of training provided to care givers for efficient operation of patient handling equipment

Research objectives

To perceive the most influencing pivoting and hindering forces in the patient handling equipment Market and its footprint in the international market.

Market and its footprint in the international market. Learn about the market policies that are being endorsed by ruling respective organizations.

To gain a perceptive survey of the market and have an extensive interpretation of the Hair and Care Market and its materialistic landscape.

To understand the structure of patient handling equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global patient handling equipment players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of patient handling equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

To analyze the patient handling equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

