Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market by Type, Stage, End-User

Polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH) is produced by polymerization of vinyl acetate monomer followed by hydrolysis. PVOH finds application in various end-use industries such as food packaging, paper, textile, construction, coatings, and pharmaceutical. Polyvinyl alcohol exhibits resistance to moisture, therefore, it is predominantly used in the food packaging. Due to high water solubility and biodegradability, PVOH has increasingly been used in the packaging industry.

This report studies the Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The polyvinyl alcohol market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.09% during the forecast period in terms of value. Increasing demand for sustainable packaging materials is driving the global polyvinyl alcohol market. With rising environmental scrutiny on plastic consumption, the biodegradable plastics are gaining more traction across the packaging industry, especially, food packaging. The rising popularity of packed foods among consumers with the changing lifestyle and increasing number of working population is propelling the demand for sustainable packaging materials. The properties of packaging materials play a vital role in the food packaging industry to enhance the shelf life of food products. Thus, PVOH is emerging as a choice of packaging material among the food packaging industry owing to its excellent oxygen barrier properties, solubility in water and biodegradability. Thus, increasing demand for packaged food among the consumers may, in turn, witness demand for sustainable packaging materials during the forecast period.

However, vinyl acetate monomer, a key raw material used in the manufacturing of polyvinyl alcohol, may challenge the market on the backdrop of rising prices of vinyl acetate monomer due to tighter supply.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, the polyvinyl alcohol market is spanned across five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest growing market in 2017 and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.45% during the review period. Growing applications with increasing demand for polyvinyl alcohol in the textile industries is expected to boost the market growth.

Europe emerged as the second largest region in the global polyvinyl alcohol market and is expected to reach to USD 394.6 million by 2023. Increasing preference for biodegradable packaging materials over the traditional materials on the backdrop of stringent regulations in the region can be attributed towards the demand for polyvinyl alcohol in the region.

North America is another prominent region in the polyvinyl alcohol market with increasing demand for the anti-aging cosmetics products coupled with rising geriatric population. Other regions are expected to witness moderate growth during the review period with developing polyvinyl alcohol industry.

Segmentation

The polyvinyl alcohol market is categorized on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of the product type, the market is segmented into tocopherol, dimethicone, parabens, titanium dioxide, sodium lauryl sulfate, sodium laureth sulfate, formaldehyde, benzones, alcohols, isopropyl, glycerols, and others. Formaldehyde accounted for the largest market share in the polyvinyl alcohol and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% in terms of value over the forecast period.

On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into skincare, fragrance, hair care, color cosmetics, bath and shower, and others. Among these skin care accounted for the largest market share and is expected to reach approximately USD 4437.3 million by 2023.

Based on the region, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global polyvinyl alcohol market are Merck KGaA (Germany), OCI COMPANY Ltd.(South Korea), The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.(Japan), Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), KURARAY CO., LTD.(Japan), Anhui Wanwei Group.(China), Chang Chun Group.(Taiwan), Japan Vam and Poval Co.,Ltd.(Japan), and China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (China) among others

Geographic Analysis

Key Findings

Global polyvinyl alcohol market is projected to reach USD 1,769.2 million by 2023 at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period

Partially hydrolyzed polyvinyl alcohol accounted for the largest value share in the grades segment accounting for value market share of over 50% in 2017

Packaging as an end-use industry accounted for the largest market share and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.56% during the forecast period

during the forecast period Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest growing market, which accounted for over 40% value share of the global polyvinyl alcohol market in 2017

Intended Audience

Polyvinyl alcohol manufacturers

Traders and distributors of polyvinyl alcohol

Production process industries

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

K

Russia

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

