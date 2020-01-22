Global PTFE Film Tape Market Research Report 2019

What is Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) and its industrial applications?

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) is a synthetic material used in a variety of industries and applications to reduce the coefficient of friction. Excellent Non-stick properties and high heat resistance, PTFE is used as a non-stick coating for frying pans and other cookware. It also makes an excellent insulating material for electrical applications because of its non-conductivity.

PTFE is non-reactive to numerous chemicals, due to the chemical resistance of fluoropolymer bonds, making it effective in containers and pipework for reactive and corrosive substances. PTFE reduces friction and increases the energy efficiency of machinery. PTFE is used in industrial applications where sliding action of parts is required, such as with bearings, gears, slide plates, etc. In these applications, it delivers significantly better performance than nylon or acetal.

New product launches and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by market players to expand their business in the industry. The PTFE tapes market is dominated by several large players such as 3M, Saint-Gobain, Henkel, Berry, Nitto, Technetics Group, A. W. Chesterton Company, Dixon Valve, Oatey, DeWAL Industries (Rogers), RectorSeal, SSP Corporation, Gasoila Chemicals, JC Whitlam Manufacturing, Electro Tape to name a few.

One of our sources cites Global PTFE Film Tape Market is expected to grow from USD 1.97 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.66 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2022. High investment cost, re-processing in the PTFE market, and demanding environmental laws are significant challenges for the PTFE market. Chemical processing segment leads the PTFE market in 2017.

