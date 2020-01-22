Global Silicone Adhesives Market Statistics, Leading Growth Drivers and Key Players are 3M, Wacker Chemie, Momentive, Performance Materials, DOW Corning, Shin-Etsu, Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Sika, Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Avery Dennison, Delo Industrial Adhesives LLC
Global Silicone Adhesives Market Report for 2018 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from our industry experts. The global Silicone Adhesives industry is a large, untapped market, which has a tremendous potential for growth. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research. Our report proposed the industry growth element coupled with the current scenario and projecting future trends based on historical and comprehensive research and helps to prepare the strategic and tactical decision making. The Global Silicone Adhesives market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report also analyzes innovative business strategies; value added factors and business opportunities with Detailed Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
The Global Silicone Adhesives Market is expected to reach USD 3.15 billion by 2025, from USD 2.23 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
- Pipeline analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- MEA
- APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
- List of abbreviations
COMPANIES COVERED
- 3M,
- Wacker Chemie,
- Momentive,
- Sika,
- Dow Corning,
- Shin-Etsu,
- Henkel Adhesives,
- Henkel,
- B. Fuller,
- Master Bond,
- Adhesives Research, Inc.,
- Permabond Engineering Adhesives,
- ACC Silicones Europe,
- Dymax Corporation,
- KCC Silicone,
- Panacol-Elosol GmbH,
- Dow Corning Europe S.A.,
- DOW CORNING S.R.L,
- Dow Corning (China) Co. Ltd,
- Sika USA,
- ITW,
- Avery Dennison,
- DELO Industrial Adhesives,
- KOICHI MORINAGA,
- Quantum Silicones,
- Hernon Manufacturing,
- McCoy Soudal Sealants,
- Adhesives & Foams,
- Dow Corning,
- Novagard Solutions, Inc and among others
Industry Trending News
- According to an article published by International trade administration the U.S. light vehicle production reached almost USD 12.00 million in the year 2016 and the sales of light vehicle reached approximately USD 17.5 million in the year 2016.
- According to International Energy Agency (IEA), in 2016, registrations for electric cars have hit a new record with over 750 thousand sales worldwide, with market share of 29.0%.
- The electric car market share of France, China and U.K. is around 1.5%. Hence the growing automotive industry across the globe will drive the silicone adhesives market.
Market Segmentation
By Technology
- PSA
- Non-PSA
By Type
- One-Component
- Two-Component
By End-user
- Building & Construction
- Transportation
- Medical
- Electrical & Electronics
- Others
By Geography
- Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific).
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico).
- Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe.
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America).
- Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa).
Market Drivers:
- Growing use of silicone adhesives in various industries
- Demand for silicone adhesives in developing economics
- Conductive properties for electrical applications
Market Restraint:
- Stagnant growth in developed countries
- Stringent regulations
