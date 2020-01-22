Global Silicone Adhesives Market Statistics, Leading Growth Drivers and Key Players are 3M, Wacker Chemie, Momentive, Performance Materials, DOW Corning, Shin-Etsu, Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Sika, Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Avery Dennison, Delo Industrial Adhesives LLC

Global Silicone Adhesives Market Report for 2018 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from our industry experts. The global Silicone Adhesives industry is a large, untapped market, which has a tremendous potential for growth. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research. Our report proposed the industry growth element coupled with the current scenario and projecting future trends based on historical and comprehensive research and helps to prepare the strategic and tactical decision making. The Global Silicone Adhesives market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report also analyzes innovative business strategies; value added factors and business opportunities with Detailed Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

The Global Silicone Adhesives Market is expected to reach USD 3.15 billion by 2025, from USD 2.23 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS

Pipeline analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION

Segmentation

Comparison

Market opportunity

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

North America

South America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX

List of abbreviations

COMPANIES COVERED

3M,

Wacker Chemie,

Momentive,

Sika,

Dow Corning,

Shin-Etsu,

Henkel Adhesives,

Henkel,

B. Fuller,

Master Bond,

Adhesives Research, Inc.,

Permabond Engineering Adhesives,

ACC Silicones Europe,

Dymax Corporation,

KCC Silicone,

Panacol-Elosol GmbH,

Dow Corning Europe S.A.,

DOW CORNING S.R.L,

Dow Corning (China) Co. Ltd,

Sika USA,

ITW,

Avery Dennison,

DELO Industrial Adhesives,

KOICHI MORINAGA,

Quantum Silicones,

Hernon Manufacturing,

McCoy Soudal Sealants,

Adhesives & Foams,

Dow Corning,

Novagard Solutions, Inc and among others

Industry Trending News

According to an article published by International trade administration the U.S. light vehicle production reached almost USD 12.00 million in the year 2016 and the sales of light vehicle reached approximately USD 17.5 million in the year 2016.

According to International Energy Agency (IEA), in 2016, registrations for electric cars have hit a new record with over 750 thousand sales worldwide, with market share of 29.0%.

The electric car market share of France, China and U.K. is around 1.5%. Hence the growing automotive industry across the globe will drive the silicone adhesives market.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

PSA

Non-PSA

By Type

One-Component

Two-Component

By End-user

Building & Construction

Transportation

Medical

Electrical & Electronics

Others

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific).

North America (US, Canada, Mexico).

Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe.

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America).

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Market Drivers:

Growing use of silicone adhesives in various industries

Demand for silicone adhesives in developing economics

Conductive properties for electrical applications

Market Restraint:

Stagnant growth in developed countries

Stringent regulations

