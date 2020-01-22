Global Vascular Imaging Market 2018 Analysis By Top key Vendors of industry like GE Healthcare, Hitachi Healthcare Americas, Siemens Healthineers, Philips, Carestream, SHIMADZU CORPORATION, OrthoScan, Inc., Samsung Medison, KONICA MINOLTA, INC., Alpinion Medical Systems, Omega Medical Imaging LLC, BK Ultrasound, Toshiba medical system

Global Vascular Imaging market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The Market development divisions and distinguishes factors driving change. The Vascular Imaging market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2024.This analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame. The data and the information regarding the Vascular Imaging industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Recognize the most recent improvements, share, and systems utilized by the significant market.

The Global Vascular Imaging Market value in 2016 was3.9 billion growing at a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Vascular Imaging Market, By Technology (CT, MRI, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Nuclear Imaging), Procedure (Coronary Angiography, Peripheral, Cerebral Angiography), Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), End User (Hospital, Clinics, Diagnostic Center), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Research objectives

To perceive the most influencing pivoting and hindering forces in Vascular Imaging Market and its footprint in the international market.

Learn about the market policies that are being endorsed by ruling respective organizations.

To gain a perceptive survey of the market and have an extensive interpretation of the Vascular Imaging Market and its materialistic landscape.

To understand the structure of Vascular Imaging Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Vascular Imaging Market players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Vascular Imaging Market submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

To analyze the Vascular Imaging Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Market Definition:

Global Vascular imaging is a key element of a comprehensive stroke diagnosis and cause-based therapy. The test of vascular imaging detects in assessing the blood circulation through the veins and vesicles which helps the surgeons in performing the surgeries. Some of the common techniques used are MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), ultrasound, CT (computed tomography) and others. These techniques enables surgeons in examining different problem such as blood clots, blockages, plaques, severity of varicose veins and evaluation of graft surgeries flows through the body.

Major Market Driver And Restraints:

Rising Cardiovascular diseases(CVDs) lead to the demand of Vascular Imaging Techniques

Growth in Aging Population

Modernization in Technologies

Availability of Low Cost Alternatives for Treatment

Regulatory and Government Measures

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global vascular imaging market are

GE Healthcare (U.K),

Hitachi Medical Systems (Japan),

Siemens Healthineers GmbH (Germany),

Koninklijke PhilipsN.V. (Netherland),

Carestream Health (U.S),

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan),

OrthoScan, Inc.,

SamsungMedison (South korea),

Konica Minolta,Inc.(Japan),

ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMSCo. ltd. (South Korea),

Omega Medical Imaging, LLC. (U.S.),

BK Ultrasound (U.S),

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporations (Japan),

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.(Japan),

TERUMO Corporation (Japan),

Esaote SpA (Italy),

CorVascular DiagnosticsLLC. (U.S),

Evena Medical, Inc. (U.S.),

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.(China),

Xograph Healthcare Limited (U.K.),

piurimaging GmbH (Austria),

Hologic, Inc. (U.S.),

Lumedx (U.S.),

Pie Medical Imaging (Netherlands)

among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

· Current and future of Global Vascular Imaging Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

· The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

· Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

· The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report

· The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries

Global Vascular Imaging Market Segments:

On the basis of technology, global vascular imaging market is segmented into ultrasound, computed tomography (CT),x-ray, magnetic resonance imaging(MRI)and nuclear imaging. MRI is expected with the highest growth in future as it increases the chances of more advanced MRI systems.

On the basis of end user, global vascular imaging market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers Here, hospitals are expected with the highest growth which can lead tothe increase in healthcare expenditure and imaging systems, technological development and increase in hybrid ORs and prevalence of cancers and cardiovascular diseases.

On the basis of applications, global vascular imaging market is segmented into diagnostic applications and therapeutic applications.

On the basis of procedure, global vascular imaging market is segmented into peripheral angiography, cerebral angiography, coronary angiography, micro angiography, and vascular ultrasound.

Based on geography, the global vascular imaging market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

The competition for vascular imaging is being evaluated by its production capacity, production chain system, and revenue generation along with its market participants as the companies are developing

Customization Options

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level and can be customized according to needs.

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization).

