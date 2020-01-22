Global Waterproof Tapes Market 2018 Top Companies Profiled in this study Are DuPont, Huntsman Corporation, Henkel, Johnson & Johnson, H.B. Fuller, Bostik, Sika, ENGINEERED BONDING SOLUTIONS, LLC, Anabond Limited, Ashland, Master Bond

The report Global Waterproof Tapes Market by key players highlights the essential market dynamics of Chemicals sector. The efficiency of this segment has been studied deeply along with the noteworthy challenges and forthcoming growth opportunities and prospective. The report focuses in decision making abilities and supports to make effective counter strategies in order to achieve competitive advantage. Current market scenario of the segment and forecasts of the market situation have also been bounded in this market report.

The Global Waterproof Tapes Market is expected to reach USD 17.1 billion by 2025, from USD 9.8 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Download PDF Sample Copy of [email protected] https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-waterproof-tapes-market

Global Waterproof Tapes Market, By Substrate (Metals, Plastics, Rubber, Others), By Resin Type (Acrylic, Silicone, Butyl, Others), By End-User Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare, Packaging, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Major Players:

Some of the Major Players Operating in this Market are:-

3M,

DuPont,

Huntsman International LLC.,

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA,

Chowgule Construction Chemicals,

The other players in the market are Johnson & Johnson, H.B. Fuller Company, Bostik, Sika, Engineered Bonding Solutions, Anabond, Ashland, Master Bond, Parson Adhesives, Gougeon Brothers, Henkel, WEICON GmbH & Co.KG, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, Permabond LLC., Mapei Construction Products India Pvt Ltd, Gurit, Furukawa Electric, among others.

To Avail 10% Discount On This Report Mail Us on :- [email protected]

Major Market Drivers :

Growing demand from automotive and construction industries

Increasing demand of superior quality waterproof tapes

Growing demand from emerging countries

Market Restraint:

Strict environmental policies in the developed regions

Slow growth of End-use industries growth in some countries

Speak to Our Analyst @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-waterproof-tapes-market

Market Definition:

Waterproof tape is a strong adhesive tape, which is used to seal ducts and hoses. This tape offers weather resistance, as well as moisture proof properties. These are also used as optimized bonding solutions for different products. These are widely used by the automotive industry for wrapping cable harness, caulking openings, masking during varnishing, as well as supporting functions at the time of assembly. Waterproof tapes are extensively used by the construction industry, electrical equipment market, consumer electronics, packaging and others. According to U.S. Census Bureau, in 2016, total construction spending grew by 6.5% from 2015. According to the Industrial Trade Administration, in 2017, U.S. light vehicle sales reached up to 17.1 million units. In the same year, about 2.0 million new light vehicles and 130,000 medium and heavy trucks were shipped by the U.S. to more than 200 markets all around the world with additional exports of automotive parts valued around USD 85.6 billion. These above factors are contributing in the growth of the construction and automotive sector around the globe, which in turn is driving the demand for waterproof tapes.

Competitive Landscape:

The global waterproof tapes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of the waterproof tapes market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global waterproof tapes market

Analyze and forecast the waterproof tapes market on the basis of substrate, resin type and end-user

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for substrate, resin type and end-user

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

Some of the major countries covered in this report are:–

US.,

Canada,

Germany,

France,

UK.,

Netherlands,

Switzerland,

Turkey,

Russia,

China,

India,

South Korea,

Japan,

Australia,

Singapore,

Saudi Arabia,

South Africa,

Brazil

Among others.

Order a Copy of This Research Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-waterproof-tapes-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]