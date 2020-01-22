Glutamine (Gln) 2018 Global Market Key Players – Ajinomoto, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Daesang, Meihua, Fufeng – Analysis and Forecast to 2022

This report focuses on the Glutamine (Gln) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global Glutamine (Gln) industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, Japan, China and Korea, such as Ajinomoto, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Daesang, Meihua and Fufeng. At present, Ajinomoto is the world leader, holding 26.76% production market share in 2016.

Glutamine (Gln) downstream is wide and recently Glutamine (Gln) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Nutraceutical Use, Pharmaceutical Use and Others. Globally, the Glutamine (Gln) market is mainly driven by growing demand for Nutraceutical Use. Nutraceutical Use accounts for nearly 64.53% of total downstream consumption of Glutamine (Gln) in global.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Glutamine (Gln) consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the consumption of Glutamine (Gln) is estimated to be 15325 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Glutamine (Gln) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ajinomoto

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Daesang

Meihua

Fufeng

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pharmaceutical Grade

Nutraceutical Grade

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Nutraceutical Use

Pharmaceutical Use

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Glutamine (Gln) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.2.2 Nutraceutical Grade

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Nutraceutical Use

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical Use

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Ajinomoto

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Glutamine (Gln) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Ajinomoto Glutamine (Gln) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Kyowa Hakko Kirin

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Glutamine (Gln) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Kyowa Hakko Kirin Glutamine (Gln) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Daesang

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Glutamine (Gln) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Daesang Glutamine (Gln) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Meihua

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Glutamine (Gln) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Meihua Glutamine (Gln) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Fufeng

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Glutamine (Gln) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Fufeng Glutamine (Gln) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

