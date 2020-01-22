Graphene Market Key Players Graphene 3D Lab Inc., Vorbrck Materials, XG Sciences, Inc.

Global Graphene Market: Introduction

Graphene is a two dimensional carbon allotrope, arranged in a honeycomb (hexagons or chicken-wire) crystal lattice due to which it is extremely flexible and much stronger than products like steel and diamond. Graphene owns an incomparable combination of properties such as high mechanical strength, thermal conductivity, barrier properties to liquid and gases, lubricating properties, electrical conductivity, and energy storage, which gives a potential to replace existing materials in a wide range of applications. Graphene finds its application in products like sensors, batteries, semi-conductors, displays, electronics, medicine and others.

Graphene provides increasing cycle life, capacity and provides almost double power with faster charging and discharging in Li-ion batteries and electrical super capacitor. It is also an empowering technology for next-generation batteries like lithium-sulfur and lithium-air chemistries.

Request Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11611

Global Graphene Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for lightweight, flexible and renewable materials with long life span are few factors fueling the growth of global graphene market. The requirement of nanotechnology in electronic goods industry is also pumping the growth of graphene market. Global energy market is moving towards the clean energy sources which is in turn driving the demand for low cost of products with better efficiency. Products like solar panels, batteries performance can be improved with the use of graphene which is another driving factor for global graphene market. Other forms of graphene such as Graphene oxide (GO) is one of the form of graphene driving the growth of graphene market in regions like North America as it finds application in electronic devices, catalytic oxidation, biotechnology, and others. Graphene requires special handling due to its inflammable nature, regulatory compliance for inflammable goods are few other factors restraining the manufacturing of graphene. Product Innovations as well as New Applications discoveries of graphene by major manufacturers in electronics industries are being practiced due to its varied range of properties. However, lack of mass production and high priced equipment are few factors restraining the growth for global graphene market.

Global Graphene Market: Segmentation

Global graphene market can be segmented by product type and on the basis end-use industry. On the basis of product type graphene market can be segmented as Graphene Oxide (GO), Mono-layer & bi-layer graphene, few layer graphene (FLG), Graphene Nano Platelets (GNP) and others (D Graphene Foams, Pristine graphene). Considering the end-use industry, global graphene market can be segmented into energy, aerospace, biomedical & life sciences, electronics, defense and others (sensors, catalyst, coating, filtration and adhesive).

Global Graphene Market: Regional Outlook

Global graphene market can be divided into seven major regions including North America (U.S., Canada), Pacific (ASEAN, Australia, China, India, & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa), Western Europe (Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Germany), Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia), Asia- Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) and. Regions such as North America, Asia pacific markets are projected to be the major consumer of graphene due to high demand of energy and electronic goods. Asia has major proven reserves for graphene particularly in region like China. It is also a largest producer of electronic goods as well as has huge market for graphene products. Other regions such as North America also contributing in low cost production of graphene with latest technology fueling the growth of global graphene market.

Visit For [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/11611

Global Graphene Market: Key Players

Graphene market is expected to be highly competitive. Most of the players in global graphene market are already in production of Graphene. Most of these players are not only producing graphene but also contributing in research and development of graphene. Key players involved in the production and supply of graphene include Haydale Graphene Industries PLC, Applied Graphene Materials plc., Graphene 3D Lab Inc., Vorbrck Materials, XG Sciences, Inc., NanoXplore Inc., 2D Carbon Graphene Material Co., Ltd, Graphene Nanochem PLC, Cealtech AS, Graphenea Inc., Graphene Laboratories Inc., Graphene Platform Corp., BGT Materials Limited, Angstron Material Inc., ACS Material LLC., Deyang ene carbon Technology Co., Ltd. and others.