Growth of Herbal Extracts Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2018-2023

Herbal extracts are obtained by crushing, distilling, comminuting, and juicing various herbs. Each herb has its unique properties, which leads to its increasing usage in various medicines and skincare products. The benefits provided by herbal extracts depend upon the unique biochemical, biophysical, and energetic properties of the specific herb being extracted. While some herbs are extracted while still fresh and succulent (e.g., shepherd’s purse, corn silk), some herbal extracts are obtained after the herb is dried (e.g., hops, Grindelia).

Moreover, some herbs are best extracted when semi-dried (e.g., saw palmetto) or fermented (e.g., wild cherry, sweet clover). Some are overly active when fresh and must be dried and aged one year before use (e.g., buckthorn, cascara sagrada).

Increasing demand for herbal products in the healthcare sector to produce herbal medicine products is expected to drive the global herbal extract market. Additionally, herbal supplement products have gained huge acceptance among the consumers due to the increasing preference for naturally derived products. Natural skin-care products are an established trend in developed economies over the last few years and is expected to boost the growth of herbal extracts market.

Regional Analysis:

The global herbal extracts market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world. North America accounted for the major market share in 2018, due to the increasing use of herbal extracts in various skincare and personal care products by key manufacturers. In North America, the US accounted for 75% market proportion in 2018, and the trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of herbal extracts in different industries, such as functional food and beverage, skincare, and pharmaceutical. Asia-Pacific is projected to expand at a growth rate of 8% during the forecast period, where China held the maximum market share of 35% in 2018.

The herbal extracts market in Europe is projected to register the second highest CAGR of 7.61% during the forecast period. The growth of the herbal extracts market is attributed to various factors. Consumers are increasingly opting for herbal medicines instead of traditional medicinal products. Product development and technological upgrades are expected to drive the market in this region throughout the forecast period. In 2018, Germany held the maximum market share of 23.6% in the Europe herbal extracts market.

Segments

The global herbal extracts market has been segmented, on the basis of form, into dry and liquid. In 2018, the dry segment accounted for the majority of the market share and was projected to reach USD 10,514.1 million by the end of 2023. The liquid segment is projected to register a CAGR of 7.13% during the review period.

On the basis of application, the global herbal extracts market has been segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, and others. Food and beverages segment is further segmented into dietary supplements, functional food and beverages, and others. The pharmaceuticals segment held a major market share of 38.7% in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5,387.8 million by the end of 2023. The cosmetics and personal care segment is expected to witness a growth rate of 7.84% during the forecast period.

Key Players:

The leading market players in the global herbal extracts market are DÃ¶hler GmbH (Germany), Martin Bauer GmbH and Co. KG (Germany), Vidya Herbs Private Limited (India), Kalsec Inc. (US), Organic Herb, Inc. (China), Synthite Industries Ltd. (India), Herbal Extraction Group., Inc (China), Mountain Rose Herbs (US), Starwest Botanicals, Inc. (US), and Jiaherb, Inc. (China).

Target Audience:

Herbal extracts producers

Food and Beverages industry

Raw material suppliers

Retailers and wholesalers

Pharmaceutical manufacturers

Traders, importers, and exporters

Key Findings:

Rising consumer preference towards the products with natural ingredients is one of the important factors, which is expected to drive the herbal extracts market at a global level.

High production cost of herbal extracts is one of the major factors that can pose a major challenge in the global herbal extracts market.

Research Report Forecast till 2023: As per MRFR analysis, the global herbal extracts market is estimated to reach USD 13,967.5 million by the end of 2023 at a CAGR of 7.52% during the forecast period.

The report also offers a regional analysis:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East

Africa

