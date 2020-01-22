High-Performance Coatings Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

The global High-Performance Coatings market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High-Performance Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High-Performance Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of High-Performance Coatings in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their High-Performance Coatings manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

PPG

Sherwin Williams

RPM International Inc.

Valspar

Axalta

BASF Group

Sacal

AkzoNobel

Nippon

Kansai

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Protective coatings

Marine coatings

Automotive refinish

Powder coatings

Wood coatings

Coil coatings

Segment by Application

Agricultural

Construction

Appliances

Automotive

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of High-Performance Coatings

1.1 Definition of High-Performance Coatings

1.2 High-Performance Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High-Performance Coatings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Protective coatings

1.2.3 Marine coatings

1.2.4 Automotive refinish

1.2.5 Powder coatings

1.2.6 Wood coatings

1.2.7 Coil coatings

1.3 High-Performance Coatings Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global High-Performance Coatings Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Agricultural

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Appliances

1.3.5 Automotive

1.4 Global High-Performance Coatings Overall Market

1.4.1 Global High-Performance Coatings Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global High-Performance Coatings Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America High-Performance Coatings Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe High-Performance Coatings Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China High-Performance Coatings Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan High-Performance Coatings Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia High-Performance Coatings Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India High-Performance Coatings Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

…….

8 High-Performance Coatings Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 PPG

8.1.1 PPG High-Performance Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 PPG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 PPG High-Performance Coatings Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Sherwin Williams

8.2.1 Sherwin Williams High-Performance Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Sherwin Williams Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Sherwin Williams High-Performance Coatings Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 RPM International Inc.

8.3.1 RPM International Inc. High-Performance Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 RPM International Inc. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 RPM International Inc. High-Performance Coatings Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Valspar

8.4.1 Valspar High-Performance Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Valspar Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Valspar High-Performance Coatings Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Axalta

8.5.1 Axalta High-Performance Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Axalta Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Axalta High-Performance Coatings Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 BASF Group

8.6.1 BASF Group High-Performance Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 BASF Group Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 BASF Group High-Performance Coatings Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Sacal

8.7.1 Sacal High-Performance Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Sacal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Sacal High-Performance Coatings Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 AkzoNobel

8.8.1 AkzoNobel High-Performance Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 AkzoNobel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 AkzoNobel High-Performance Coatings Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Nippon

8.9.1 Nippon High-Performance Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Nippon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Nippon High-Performance Coatings Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Kansai

8.10.1 Kansai High-Performance Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Kansai Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Kansai High-Performance Coatings Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

