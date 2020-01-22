Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market presents strong revenue visibility

This study provides insights about the Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market in regards to its uses and benefits. We at Crystal Market Research (CMR) provide updated information that is beneficial in decision making regarding business investments.

Top Leading key Players:

The leading players in the market are Philips, Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Olympus Corporation, CooperSurgical Inc, Stryker Corporation and Medtronic.

The Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market is segmented as follows-

By Product:

Electrodes:

Transducer for FHR

Fetal Scalp Electrodes

Transducer for Uterine Contractions

Intrauterine Pressure Catheter

Monitors

Regional Outlook:

North America: U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World: Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Others

Industry Outlook:

The Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market was worth USD 1.23 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 2.33 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.36% during the forecast period.

Expanding number of preterm births and developing concerns of enhanced maternity care, with the rapid improvement of healthcare infrastructure universally is driving towards the interest for mechanical progression in intrapartum monitoring market. In expansion, consideration of variables, for example, convenient access and affordability in intrapartum care facilities are foreseen to fill the need of upgraded maternity care. The costly new advancements are arranged in light of local requirement, cost, effectiveness, technical feasibility, and safety.

Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Overview

4.Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market, By Product

4.1.Introduction

4.2.Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share By Product (2014-2017)

4.3.Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product , 2014-2023

4.4.Electrodes

4.5.Monitors

5.Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market , By Region

5.1.Introduction

5.2.Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

5.3.Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.4.North America

5.5.Europe

5.6.Asia-Pacific

5.7.Rest of the World

…

6.Company Profiles

6.1.Philips

6.1.1.Business Overview

6.1.2.Product Portfolio

6.1.3.Strategic Developments

6.1.4.Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share

6.2. Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt Ltd

6.2.1.Business Overview

6.2.2.Product Portfolio

6.2.3.Strategic Developments

6.2.4.Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share

6.3.Olympus Corporation

6.3.1.Business Overview

6.3.2.Product Portfolio

6.3.3.Strategic Developments

6.3.4.Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share

6.4.CooperSurgical Inc

6.4.1.Business Overview

6.4.2.Product Portfolio

6.4.3.Strategic Developments

6.4.4.Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share

6.5.Stryker Corporation

6.5.1.Business Overview

6.5.2.Product Portfolio

6.5.3.Strategic Developments

6.5.4.Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share

6.6.Medtronic

6.6.1.Business Overview

6.6.2.Product Portfolio

6.6.3.Strategic Developments

6.6.4.Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share

To be Continued…

Electrodes add to the biggest share in the worldwide market inferable from their higher purchase volumes. On the other hand, monitors fragment is foreseen to display quickest development rate over the gauge time frame. Electronic Fetal Monitors (EFM) gives realistic numeric information on Fetal Heart Rate (FHR) and maternal Uterine Action (UA) to empower clinicians screen fetal prosperity prior and in the midst of work.

CHALLENGING FACTORS OF MARKET 2019:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

