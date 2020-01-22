Laparoscopes Market is set to rise to an estimated value of USD 17,365.32 million in 2026

Global Laparoscopes Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8,975.20 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 17,365.32 million in 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.60% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in number of laparoscopic procedures performed globally owing to rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries.

Laparoscopy is a surgical diagnostic procedure that is used to evaluate the organs inside the abdomen. It’s a minimally invasive procedure with low-risk, that requires small incisions. Laparoscopes are the devices used to look at the abdominal organs. A laparoscope is a, thin long tube with a high-resolution camera and a high-intensity light at the front. The instrument is inserted through an incision in the abdominal wall. As it moves along, the camera sends images to a video monitor.

According to National Center for Health Statistics, in 2016, the number of adults with diagnosed liver disease was 4.9 million. The increasing prevalence of liver diseases worldwide increases the use of laproscopic procedure for diagnosis and treatment.

Laparoscopes Market Key Market Competitors:

Ethicon USA

Olympus Corporation

Karl Storz GmbH

Stryker

Richard Wolf GmbH

Microline Surgical

Smith & Nephew

Medtronic

Cook

Conmed Corporation

Competitive Analysis: Global Laparoscopes Market

Global laparoscopes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Laparoscopes Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Growing prevalence of colorectal cancer is expected to drive the market growth

Rising number of laparoscopic bariatric procedures is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of trained professionals in the field of laparoscopy procedures is expected to restrain the market growth

Increasing preference for robotic surgeries as an alternative to laparoscopic is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Laparoscopes Market

By Product Laparoscopes Video Laparoscopes Fiber Laparoscopes Energy Devices Insufflators Suction/Irrigation Systems Closure Devices Hand Instruments Access Devices Accessories

Application Gynecological Surgery General Surgery Urological Surgery Colorectal Surgery Bariatric Surgery Pediatric Surgery

End-User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America



Customization of the Report:

Primary Respondents:

