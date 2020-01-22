M2M Platform 2019 Global Market Key Players – Gemalto, Jasper Technologies, Sierra Wireless, Telit Wireless Solutions, Xively, Amdocs -Analysis And Forecast To 2025

M2M Platform Market 2019

M2M platform is the programed unit in which M2M applications and services are built on.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for M2M data communication in agriculture.

In 2018, the global M2M Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global M2M Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the M2M Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Gemalto

Jasper Technologies

Sierra Wireless

Telit Wireless Solutions

Xively

Amdocs

Digi International

Kore Wireless

PTC

Aeris

Bosch Software Innovations

Comarch

Cumulocity

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

GSM

GPRS

UMTS

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Transport

Energy

Healthcare

Retail

Security

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global M2M Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 GSM

1.4.3 GPRS

1.4.4 UMTS

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global M2M Platform Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Transport

1.5.3 Energy

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Security

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 M2M Platform Market Size

2.2 M2M Platform Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 M2M Platform Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 M2M Platform Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

