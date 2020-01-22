Manure Spreaders 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.60% and Forecast to 2022

Manure spreader is a machine that is used to spread fertilizers over an arable land. This is used for transferring barnyard manure, composted manure from stores to the fields. The global manure spreader market is estimated to experience a steady growth in terms of volume sales during the forecast period. Shrinking labor force in countries like the US and India is leading to substantial losses and is encouraging many farmers to use manual spreaders.

The analysts forecast the global manure spreaders market to grow at a CAGR of 6.60% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global manure spreaders market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Manure Spreaders Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• AGCO

• CNH Industrial

• CLAAS

• Deere & Company

Other prominent vendors

• Agrihire

• Çelikel

• Degelman

• Delica

• Katyas Corporation

• KUHN

• KUBOTA

• Lely

• Shelbourne Reynolds Engineering

• Tirth Agro Technology

Market driver

• Support from government in the form of subsidies

Market challenge

• Increasing sales of pre-owned machinery

Market trend

• Development of new manure spreaders

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

