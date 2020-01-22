Mobile Point of Sale Market to Reach USD 46.28 billion by 2023 | Crystal Market Research

Crystal Market Research (CMR) adds Mobile Point of Sale Market Research report which offers majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future prospects for market around the globe.

Top Leading Companies 2019:

The leading players in the market are VeriFone Holdings Inc, Panasonic, Toshiba, Cisco Systems, HP World, Micros Systems, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and PAX Global.

The Mobile Point of Sale Market is segmented as follows-

By Component:

Mobile POS Terminal Hardware

Mobile POS Terminal Software

By Application:

Restaurants

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation and Warehousing

Others

Regional Insights:

North America: U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World: Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Others

Industry Outlook:

The Mobile Point of Sale Market was worth USD 9.73 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 46.28 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.92% during the forecast period.

Mobile Point-Of-Sale is a tablet, cell phone, or any devoted remote device fit for performing elements of an electronic purpose of offer terminal or cash register. Converting a tablet or cell phone into a payment acceptance device was first presented by Square Inc. in 2009. This straightforward development soon got the creative ability of the world, bringing about the rise of a large group of contenders over the POS terminal industry.

Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Overview

4.Mobile Point of Sale Systems Market, By Component

4.1.Introduction

4.2.Global Mobile Point of Sale Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share By Component (2014-2017)

4.3.Mobile Point of Sale Systems Market Assessment and Forecast, By Component , 2014-2023

4.4.Mobile POS Terminal Hardware

4.5.Mobile POS Terminal Software

5.Mobile Point of Sale Systems Market, By Application

5.1.Introduction

5.2.Global Mobile Point of Sale Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2017)

5.3.The Mobile Point of Sale Systems Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2014-2023

5.4.Restaurants

5.5.Hospitality

5.6.Healthcare

5.7.Retail

5.8.Transportation and Warehousing

5.9.Others

…

7.Company Profiles

7.1.VeriFone Holdings Inc

7.1.1.Business Overview

7.1.2.Product Portfolio

7.1.3.Strategic Developments

7.1.4.Mobile Point of Sale Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share

7.2.Panasonic

7.2.1.Business Overview

7.2.2.Product Portfolio

7.2.3.Strategic Developments

7.2.4.Mobile Point of Sale Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share

7.3.Toshiba

7.3.1.Business Overview

7.3.2.ProductPortfolio

7.3.3.Strategic Developments

7.3.4.Mobile Point of Sale Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share

7.4.Cisco Systems

7.4.1.Business Overview

7.4.2.Product Portfolio

7.4.3.Strategic Developments

7.4.4.Mobile Point of Sale Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share

7.5.HP World

7.5.1.Business Overview

7.5.2.Product Portfolio

7.5.3.Strategic Developments

7.5.4.Mobile Point of Sale Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share

To be Continued…

