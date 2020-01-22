Neuroendoscopy Devices Market share will expand till 2023

Crystal Market Research (CMR) adds Neuroendoscopy Devices Market Research report which offers majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future prospects for market around the globe.

Top Leading Players:

The leading players in the market are Zeiss, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, B. Braun Medical Inc, Stryker Corporation and Karl Storz.

The Neuroendoscopy Devices Market is segmented as follows-

By Surgery:

Transcranial

Intraventricular

Transnasal

By Device Type:

Flexible

Rigid

By Application:

Medical Research Centers

Hospitals

Regional Insights:

North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe(German, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Industry Outlook:

The Neuroendoscopy Devices Market was worth USD 87.45 million in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 177.04 million by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.15% during the forecast period.

The demand for neuroendoscopy is expanding because of worldwide ascent in number of brain tumor cases and developing interest for minimally invasive surgical procedures.These devices are significantly used amid the treatment of diseases, for example, hydrocephalus, pituitary tumors, intraventricular discharge and bleeding. Thus, steady rise in frequency of pituitary tumors and intraventricular discharge is driving the development of the market.

