Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market with Current Trends Analysis By 2023

The leading players in the market are Integra Life Sciences, St. Jude Medical, Cyberonics Inc, AxoGen Inc, Baxter International, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Polyganics B.V and Boston Scientific.

By Product: Biomaterial, Neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices, Deep brain stimulation devices, Sacral nerve stimulation devices, Vagus nerve stimulation devices, Spinal cord stimulation devices and Gastric electric stimulation devices

By Surgery: Nerve grafting, Neurostimulation and neuromodulation surgeries, Stem cell therapy and Direct nerve repair/neurorrhaphy

North America: U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World: Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Others

The Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market was worth USD 4.13 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 12.20 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.78% during the forecast period.

The variables that add to the market development are the high rate of neurological disorders, a fluctuated product pipeline credited to the existence of key market players, and the enhanced treatment productivity for neurological scatters. Furthermore, the developing applications and treatments in treating the enthusiastically developing CNS issue, for example, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s, are further anticipated that would drive the market development over the figure time frame.

The product portion for nerve repair and regeneration market is extensively characterized into biomaterials and neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices. The last section is further sub-portioned into Deep Brain Stimulation Devices (DBS), Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices (VNS), Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices (SCS), Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices (SNS), Gastric Electric Stimulation Devices (GES).The spinal cord stimulation fragment was one of the biggest with a share of the overall industry of more than 50% in 2015.

An extensive research study on the Market, and its entire ecosystem, describes the market trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities of the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market.

The Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Report gives a bird eyes view on the competitive landscape which includes mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, market strategies, and new product launches.

