Paclitaxel Injection Market Size will observe Substantial Growth by 2023

Paclitaxel Injection Market Research report which offers majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future prospects for market around the globe.

Top Key Players:

The leading players in the market are Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Laboratories, Abraxis BioScience, Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd, Novasep Inc, Onco therapies Ltd, Celgene

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Paclitaxel Injection Market was has encountered significant development in the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously in the following years.

Paclitaxel belongs to the section of medicines recognised as antineoplastics and is used as in the treatment of cancers. It works by hindering the development of cancer cells and is used in the treatment of different cancers, for example, ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, and so on. As indicated by the WHO, cancer was the main source of death around the world, representing the death of 8.2 million individuals in 2012.

The real drivers for this market are the rising rate of cancer universally and the enhanced adequacy of paclitaxel injections. Nonetheless, unfavourable reactions related with the medication and in addition the development of targeted treatment, customized medicine and novel anti-cancer drugs would be a challenge to the development of this market.

The Paclitaxel Injection Market is segmented as follows-

By use in treatment of various cancers:

Ovarian cancer

AIDS related Kaposi’s sarcoma

Esophageal cancer

Stomach cancer

Lung cancer

Breast cancer

Non-small cell lung cancer

Cervical Cancer

Prostate cancer

Testicular cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Others

Regional Insights:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

Treatment of Various Cancers Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Paclitaxel Injection is used in the treatment of ovarian cancer, Breast cancer, Non-small cell lung cancer, Cervical Cancer, AIDS related Kaposi’s sarcoma, Prostate cancer, Esophageal cancer, Stomach cancer, Testicular cancer, Pancreatic cancer, Lung cancer and Others. As per the WHO, stomach cancer represented 723,000 deaths and breast cancer represented 521,000 deaths separately in the year 2012 alone. Paclitaxel is made use of for the treatment of both these cancers and the rising occurrences of disease would bring about expanded usage of this medication for treatment.

Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Overview

…

5.Paclitaxel Injection Market, By Treatment of Various Cancers

5.1.Introduction

5.2.Global Paclitaxel Injection Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Treatment of Various Cancers (2014-2018)

5.3.Breast Cancer

5.4.Ovarian Cancer

5.5.Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

5.6.AIDS Related Kaposi’s Sarcoma

5.7.Cervical Cancer

5.8.Esophageal Cancer

5.9.Prostate Cancer

5.10.Stomach Cancer

5.11.Testicular Cancer

5.12.Lung Cancer

5.13.Pancreatic cancer

5.14.Other Treatments of Various Cancer

…

7.Company Profiles

7.1.Abraxis Bio Science Inc.

7.1.1.Business Overview

7.1.2.Product Portfolio

7.1.3.Strategic Developments

7.1.4.Sales, Revenue and Market Share

7.2.Celgene

7.2.1.Business Overview

7.2.2.Product Portfolio

7.2.3.Strategic Developments

7.2.4.Sales, Revenue and Market Share

7.3.Abbott Laboratories

7.3.1.Business Overview

7.3.2.Product Portfolio

7.3.3.Strategic Developments

7.3.4.Sales, Revenue and Market Share

7.4.Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd

7.4.1.Business Overview

7.4.2.Product Portfolio

7.4.3.Strategic Developments

7.4.4.Sales, Revenue and Market Share

7.5.Onco therapies Ltd

7.5.1.Business Overview

7.5.2.Product Portfolio

7.5.3.Strategic Developments

7.5.4.Sales, Revenue and Market Share

To be Continued…

