Peracetic Acid Market show exponential growth by 2023
This study provides insights about the Peracetic Acid Market in regards to its uses and benefits. We at Crystal Market Research (CMR) provide updated information that is beneficial in decision making regarding business investments.
Competitive Insights
The leading players in the market Evonik Industries, Diversey Inc, Solvay S.A, Peroxychem, Ecolab, Airedale Chemical and FMC Corporation.
The Peracetic Acid Market was worth USD 416.53 million in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 827.10 million by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.92% during the forecast period. The expanding usage of peracetic acid (PAA) as a disinfectant, sanitizer and bleaching agent in applications such as food & beverages, water treatment and healthcare is the major factors driving development of the market. Key organizations are making use of their assets, for example, R&D, sourcing channels to endeavor to expand their impression in developing locales. Likewise, privately owned businesses, with the assistance of government offices, are attempting to sum up use of peracetic acid in applications, for example, water treatment.
Application Outlook and Trend Analysis:
Food & beverages was the major application fragment and the interest for it was 62.80 kilo ton in 2015. The viability of peracetic acid in microbial pollution and improvement of application-based products are the essential supporters of this demand. Water treatment application demand is anticipated to develop at a significant CAGR over the estimate time frame. Government activities to teach peracetic acid to treat wastewater are foreseen to profit the market.
The Peracetic Acid Market is segmented as follows-
By Application:
Health Care
Surgical
Dental
Medical
Water treatment-
CSO disinfectant
Blend disinfectant
Tertiary disinfectant
Others
Food & Beverages-
Fresh produce
Meats, poultry & seafood
Bottling & beverages
Pulp & Paper-
Bleach
Others
Other applications
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
South Africa
Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Some of the key questions answered by the report are:
What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?
What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2023?
What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?
What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?
Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?
Table of Contents:
1.Introduction
2.Executive Summary
2.1.Key Highlights
3.Market Overview
…
5.Peracetic Acid Market, By Application
5.1.Introduction
5.2.Global Peracetic Acid Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2018)
5.3.Food & beverage
5.4.Healthcare
5.5.Pulp & Paper
5.6.Water treatment
5.7.Other Applications
7.Company Profiles
7.1.Solvay S.A.
7.1.1.Business Overview
7.1.2.Product Portfolio
7.1.3.Strategic Developments
7.1.4.Sales, Revenue and Market Share
7.2.Ecolab, Inc.
7.2.1.Business Overview
7.2.2.Product Portfolio
7.2.3.Strategic Developments
7.2.4.Sales, Revenue and Market Share
7.3.PeroxyChem
7.3.1.Business Overview
7.3.2.Product Portfolio
7.3.3.Strategic Developments
7.3.4.Sales, Revenue and Market Share
7.4.Evonik Industries
7.4.1.Business Overview
7.4.2.Product Portfolio
7.4.3.Strategic Developments
7.4.4.Sales, Revenue and Market Share
7.5.Kemira Chemicals
7.5.1.Business Overview
7.5.2.Product Portfolio
7.5.3.Strategic Developments
7.5.4.Sales, Revenue and Market Share
7.6.Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co.
7.6.1.Business Overview
7.6.2.Product Portfolio
7.6.3.Strategic Developments
7.6.4.Sales, Revenue and Market Share
8.Global Peracetic Acid Market Competition, by Manufacturer
8.1.Global Peracetic Acid Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)
8.2.Global Peracetic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)
8.3.Global Peracetic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2016-2017)
8.4.Top 5 Peracetic Acid Manufacturer Market Share
8.5.Market Competition Trend
Continued…
