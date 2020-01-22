Pre-engineered Buildings 2018 Global Market Key Players

Prefabricated buildings are constructed by manufacturing prefabricated building components, including beams, slabs, columns and external walls, and transported to the site after maintenance and acceptance.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Pre-engineered Buildings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

As the manufacturers design PEBs using advanced software like AutoCAD, STAADPro, and ProSteel, it helps the vendors to customize products according to the customer’s requirements and reduce wastage of raw materials and natural resources.

The worldwide market for Pre-engineered Buildings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Tata BlueScope Steel

Kirby Building Systems

Interarch Building Products

Jindal Buildsys Limited

Era Infra

Everest Industries

Lloyd Insulations

Multicolor Steels

PEBS Pennar

SML Group

Smith Structures

Tiger Steel Engineering

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

Market Segment by Type, covers

Prefabricated Steel Structure Construction

Prefabricated Reinforced Concrete Construction

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Public Buildings

Residential Construction

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Pre-engineered Buildings Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Prefabricated Steel Structure Construction

1.2.2 Prefabricated Reinforced Concrete Construction

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Public Buildings

1.3.2 Residential Construction

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Tata BlueScope Steel

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Pre-engineered Buildings Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Tata BlueScope Steel Pre-engineered Buildings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Kirby Building Systems

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Pre-engineered Buildings Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Kirby Building Systems Pre-engineered Buildings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Interarch Building Products

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Pre-engineered Buildings Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Interarch Building Products Pre-engineered Buildings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Jindal Buildsys Limited

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Pre-engineered Buildings Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Jindal Buildsys Limited Pre-engineered Buildings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Era Infra

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Pre-engineered Buildings Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Era Infra Pre-engineered Buildings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

