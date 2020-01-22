Pressure Sensor Market Rise to a Valuation of USD 11.59 billion by 2023 | Asserts CMR
This study provides insights about the Pressure Sensor Market in regards to its uses and benefits. We at Crystal Market Research (CMR) provide updated information that is beneficial in decision making regarding business investments.
Top key Players:
The leading players in the market are Endress+Hauser India Pvt. Ltd, Emerson Electric, Infineon Technologies India Private Ltd, SSI Technologies, STMicroelectronics, General Electric, Robert Bosch GmbH and Denso.
The Pressure Sensor Market is segmented as follows-
By Product:
Differential
Gauge
Sealed
Absolute
Vacuum
By Technology:
Electromagnetic
Resonant
Piezoresistive
Optical
Capacitive
Others
By Application:
Medical
Utilities
Oil & Gas
Marine
Automotive
Industrial
Consumer Electronics
Aviation
Others
Industry Outlook:
The Pressure Sensor Market was worth USD 7.25 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 11.59 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.35% during the forecast period. The development of this market is powered by progressions in MEMS innovation and its quick selection in connected devices, developing interest from medical and automotive device enterprises, expanding adoption of weight sensors in customer products and wearables, and stringent government directions.
Advancements in the pressure sensor market through natural and inorganic development techniques, for example, product improvements, partnerships, merger and acquisition, collaborations, and agreements, additionally drive the development of this market.
Table of Contents:
1.Introduction
2.Executive Summary
3.Market Overview
4.Pressure Sensor Market, By Product
4.1.Introduction
4.2.Global Pressure Sensor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Product (2014-2017)
4.3.Pressure Sensor Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product , 2014-2023
4.4.Differential
4.5.Gauge
4.6.Sealed
4.7.Absolute
4.8.Vacuum
5.Pressure Sensor Market, By Technology
5.1.Introduction
5.2.Global Pressure Sensor Sales, Revenue and Market Share By Technology (2014-2017)
5.3.Pressure Sensor Market Assessment and Forecast, By Technology, 2014-2023
5.4.Electromagnetic
5.5.Resonant
5.6.Piezoresistive
5.7.Optical
5.8.Capacitive
5.9.Others
…
10.Company Profiles
10.1.Endress+Hauser India Pvt. Ltd
10.1.1.Business Overview
10.1.2.Product Portfolio
10.1.3.Strategic Developments
10.1.4.Pressure Sensor Sales, Revenue and Market Share
10.2. E. Emerson Electric
10.2.1.Business Overview
10.2.2.Product Portfolio
10.2.3.Strategic Developments
10.2.4.Pressure Sensor Sales, Revenue and Market Share
10.3. Infineon Technologies India Private Ltd
10.3.1.Business Overview
10.3.2.Product Portfolio
10.3.3.Strategic Developments
10.3.4.Pressure Sensor Sales, Revenue and Market Share
10.4. SSI Technologies
10.4.1.Business Overview
10.4.2.Product Portfolio
10.4.3.Strategic Developments
10.4.4.Pressure Sensor Sales, Revenue and Market Share
10.5. STMicroelectronics
10.5.1.Business Overview
10.5.2.Product Portfolio
10.5.3.Strategic Developments
10.5.4.Pressure Sensor Sales, Revenue and Market Share
…..Continued
In applications where different innovations can fail because of electromagnetic impedance, optical pressure sensors can work exceptionally well because of their insusceptibility to obstruction. These sensors likewise function admirably within the sight of chemicals or explosive materials.
