Pressure Sensor Market Rise to a Valuation of USD 11.59 billion by 2023 | Asserts CMR

This study provides insights about the Pressure Sensor Market in regards to its uses and benefits.

Top key Players:

The leading players in the market are Endress+Hauser India Pvt. Ltd, Emerson Electric, Infineon Technologies India Private Ltd, SSI Technologies, STMicroelectronics, General Electric, Robert Bosch GmbH and Denso.

The Pressure Sensor Market is segmented as follows-

By Product:

Differential

Gauge

Sealed

Absolute

Vacuum

By Technology:

Electromagnetic

Resonant

Piezoresistive

Optical

Capacitive

Others

By Application:

Medical

Utilities

Oil & Gas

Marine

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Aviation

Others

Industry Outlook:

The Pressure Sensor Market was worth USD 7.25 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 11.59 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.35% during the forecast period. The development of this market is powered by progressions in MEMS innovation and its quick selection in connected devices, developing interest from medical and automotive device enterprises, expanding adoption of weight sensors in customer products and wearables, and stringent government directions.

Advancements in the pressure sensor market through natural and inorganic development techniques, for example, product improvements, partnerships, merger and acquisition, collaborations, and agreements, additionally drive the development of this market.

Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Overview

4.Pressure Sensor Market, By Product

4.1.Introduction

4.2.Global Pressure Sensor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Product (2014-2017)

4.3.Pressure Sensor Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product , 2014-2023

4.4.Differential

4.5.Gauge

4.6.Sealed

4.7.Absolute

4.8.Vacuum

5.Pressure Sensor Market, By Technology

5.1.Introduction

5.2.Global Pressure Sensor Sales, Revenue and Market Share By Technology (2014-2017)

5.3.Pressure Sensor Market Assessment and Forecast, By Technology, 2014-2023

5.4.Electromagnetic

5.5.Resonant

5.6.Piezoresistive

5.7.Optical

5.8.Capacitive

5.9.Others

…

10.Company Profiles

10.1.Endress+Hauser India Pvt. Ltd

10.1.1.Business Overview

10.1.2.Product Portfolio

10.1.3.Strategic Developments

10.1.4.Pressure Sensor Sales, Revenue and Market Share

10.2. E. Emerson Electric

10.2.1.Business Overview

10.2.2.Product Portfolio

10.2.3.Strategic Developments

10.2.4.Pressure Sensor Sales, Revenue and Market Share

10.3. Infineon Technologies India Private Ltd

10.3.1.Business Overview

10.3.2.Product Portfolio

10.3.3.Strategic Developments

10.3.4.Pressure Sensor Sales, Revenue and Market Share

10.4. SSI Technologies

10.4.1.Business Overview

10.4.2.Product Portfolio

10.4.3.Strategic Developments

10.4.4.Pressure Sensor Sales, Revenue and Market Share

10.5. STMicroelectronics

10.5.1.Business Overview

10.5.2.Product Portfolio

10.5.3.Strategic Developments

10.5.4.Pressure Sensor Sales, Revenue and Market Share

…..Continued

In applications where different innovations can fail because of electromagnetic impedance, optical pressure sensors can work exceptionally well because of their insusceptibility to obstruction. These sensors likewise function admirably within the sight of chemicals or explosive materials.

