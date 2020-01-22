Road Safety Market 2019 By Top Key Players JENOPTIK, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Sensys Gatso Group AB, American Traffic Solutions, 3M, Redflex, FLIR SYSTEMS INC, Motorola Solutions

Road Safety Market report is in-depth study on how the status is for the industry. This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It also includes profiles of leading companies and brands that are driving the market with their recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges, and accusations.

Global road safety market is expected to reach a CAGR of 10.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

The following Companies are covered in this report: JENOPTIK, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Sensys Gatso Group AB, American Traffic Solutions, 3M, Redflex, FLIR SYSTEMS INC, Motorola Solutions, IDEMIA, Huawei Technologies India, Information Innovators Inc. (formerly Creative Computing Solutions, inc.)Swarco AG, Conduent HR Services

Market Segmentation:

By Solution (Red Light Enforcement, Speed Enforcement, Incident Detection System, Bus Lane Compliance, Automated Solutions (E-Gates and Automatic License Plate Recognition), Process Violations, Passenger Data Processing, Semi-Automated Solutions, and Others), Service (Professional (Consulting and System Integration, Training, Support, and Maintenance, and Risk Assessment and Analysis) and Managed), Geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Highlights of the Study:

· To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

· To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

· Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

· This report provides an analysis of the challenges the manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them.

· Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:

• In solution, the wide adoption of red light enforcement solution across the world has made the segment the highest revenue generation segment. The Government have taken initiatives to by enforcing traffic solutions which has drastically reduce the no of accidents

• In service, the organizations in the world are relying heavily on the IT infrastructure for smooth flow of business operations. This has raised the adoption of managed services in the road safety market, and hence growing at the fastest CAGR by 2026.

