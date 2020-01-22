MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Semiconductor Inspection System Market Research Report Information: Type (Wafer, Mask) End-user (SMEs, Large Enterprises) – Forecast Till 2023” new report to its research database. The report spread across 91 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This report studies the Semiconductor Inspection System market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

The semiconductor inspection system operates in the production lines to improve the quality of manufactured devices. The primary function of the semiconductor inspection system is to provide application support provisioning to enhance the quality of the product. With advancements in technology and introduction of the internet of things (IoT) into the semiconductor industry, the role of semiconductor inspection systems has become more crucial.

The global semiconductor inspection system market is expected to reach approximately USD 6.90 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.

The market has been divided into various segments based on type and end-user.

By type, the market is segmented into wafer inspection system and mask inspection system. The wafer inspection system can maintain high process throughput apart from detecting particles on the surface and at the bottom of contact holes. Due to this, the wafer inspection system is expected to dominate the semiconductor inspection market and grow with a faster CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

By end-user, the market is classified into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The large enterprise segment is expected to show significant growth at a faster CAGR of 15% during the forecast period, owing to the availability of large number of equipment and huge production line. Large organizations have a strong hold on the semiconductor market and hence is projected to dominate the semiconductor industry market during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of semiconductor inspection system market include KLA-Tencor Corporation (US), ASML Holding NV (Netherlands), Applied Materials, Inc. (US), Lasertec Corporation (Japan), Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. (Japan), Nanometrics, Inc. (US), Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (US), Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium), JEOL Ltd (Japan), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US).

Global Semiconductor Inspection System Market Analysis and Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global semiconductor inspection system market

To provide insights into the factors affecting market growth

To analyze the semiconductor inspection system market based on value chain and Porter’s five force analysis

based on value chain and Porter’s five force analysis To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of type, end-user, and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the semiconductor inspection system market

Target Audience

Semiconductor inspection companies

Semiconductor component manufacturers

Research organizations

Original equipment manufacturers

System Integrators

Technical universities

Technology investors

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Key Findings

The global semiconductor inspection system market is expected to reach USD 6.90 billion by 2023

by 2023 By type, the wafer inspection system segment dominated the market, generating the higher revenue of USD 1,885.3 million in 2016 and is projected to be the leading market in the future, registering a 7% CAGR during the forecast period.

in 2016 and is projected to be the leading market in the future, registering a during the forecast period. By end-user, the large enterprise segment led the market by generating a higher revenue of USD 1,769.3 million in 2016 and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15% in the forecast period.

in 2016 and is expected to register the highest in the forecast period. Geographically, Asia-Pacific has been projected to hold the largest market share in the global semiconductor inspection system market, followed by North America.

Regional and Country Analysis of Semiconductor Inspection System Market Estimation and Forecast

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is dominating the global semiconductor inspection system market. It is also the fastest growing market, accounting for 15.6% of the overall market share. Significant contribution is witnessed from China, Japan, and South Korea, which are semiconductor component manufacturing markets. High demand for wafers in consumer electronics products is further driving the growth of the market in this region. North America is following Asia-Pacific in the semiconductor inspection system market. Increasing demand for high-performing and low-cost semiconductor chips and high adoption of IoT in the US, Canada, and Mexico is driving the market growth in the region.

The report on the semiconductor inspection system market also covers the following country-level analysis:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

