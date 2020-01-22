Silicone Elastomers Market Analysis, Growth, Demand, Size and Share, Present Scenario and Future Forecast to 2025

Global Silicone Elastomers Market is expected to reach USD 9.45 billion by 2025, from USD 5.80 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

In September, 2018, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd announced investment of around ¥ 10 billion to expand the production capacity of silicone monomer. The investment decision has been taken with a view of increasing demand from end users and a need to bridge the demand supply gap.

Market Key Competitors:

Allergan,

Rogers Corporation,

Elmet Technologies,

Cabot Corporation,

Saint-Gobain,

Stockwell Elastomerics,

CHT Group,

The Dow Chemical Company,

Momentive,

Wacker Chemie,

Shin-Etsu,

KCC Corporation,

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation,

China National Bluestar (Group) Co,Ltd.,

Reiss Manufacturing, Inc.,

MESGO S.p.A.,

Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co., Ltd.,

Specialty Silicone Products, Inc.,

Bentec Medical, Inc.,

Marsh Bellofram,

Akzo Nobel N.V.,

Sigma Engineering GmbH,

Competitive Analysis:

The global silicone elastomers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of silicone elastomers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In September 2018, Wacker Chemie AG announced to expand its silicon rubber printing services outside Germany. The new facility will be located at Ann Arbor (MI). With this move, Wacker Chemie AG is aiming to cater the growing demands from the North America.

Further in the Silicone Elastomers Market research reports, following points are included along with in-depth study of each point:

Production Analysis – Production of the Silicone Elastomers is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Market key players is also covered.

Supply and Consumption – In continuation with sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Silicone Elastomers Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supple and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Silicone Elastomers Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Competitors – In this section, various Silicone Elastomers industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

Other analyses – Apart from the aforementioned information, trade and distribution analysis for the Silicone Elastomers Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers is also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

Market Drivers:

Versatile properties of silicone elastomers.

Increasing demand of silicone elastomers in electrical & electronics industry.

Increasing aging population and their spent on healthcare segment.

Market Restraints:

Developed countries showing stagnancy in demand.

Volatile prices of raw materials involved.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

High Temperature Vulcanized (HTV)/High Consistency Rubber (HCR)

Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR)

Room Temperature Vulcanized (RTV)

By Process:

Extrusion

Liquid Injection Molding

Injection Molding

Compression Molding

Others Pultrusion Calendering



By End Use Industry:

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Industrial Machinery

Others Sporting Goods Lifestyle Products



By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

