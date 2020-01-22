Water-Soluble Paints Market : Which top 5 companies are making impact to 2023? find out more about them
Water-Soluble Paints Market Report provides actionable intelligence on major factors impacting the market; analyses the market performance of key companies in the market; market dynamics of key segments within the market; outlines the market performance across regions. The insights of the industry over past years and a forecast until 2023 is provided. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
Water soluble paints are coatings in which water is used as a dispersal agent for the resin, thereby making them environment-friendly and easy to use. Water constitutes around 80 percent of the volume of the paint, with traces of other solvents such as glycol ethers. Because of their low VOC content, these coatings are gaining popularity in the US and Western Europe.
Top keyplayers in Water-Soluble Paints market :
Akzo Nobel, Asian Paints, Nippon, PPG Industries, Sherwin Williams, Valspar, Axalta, Benjamin Moore, Berger Paints, Brillux, DAW Caparol, Diamond Vogel, Dulux Australia, Dunn Edwards, Jotun, Kansai, Materis, Meffert, Nippon, Tikkurila,
This report focuses on the Water-Soluble Paints in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.The water soluble paints market is majorly driven by its increasing use in building and construction and automotive sector owing to their good corrosion protection and high gloss properties, over other types. The growing population coupled with the increasing demand for residential and commercial buildings is expected to drive the growth of the market. The demand for automotive coupled with high disposable income and changing lifestyle is another factor driving the market growth. Furthermore, water soluble paints are used for painting wood furniture as they allow the wood to shrink and expand without cracking.The worldwide market for Water-Soluble Paints is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.
WHAT WE PROVIDE IN THIS REPORT?
Water-Soluble Paints market along with Report Research Design:
Water-Soluble Paints Market Types:
Water-Soluble Paints Market Applications:
Water-Soluble Paints Market Historic Data (2013-2017):
- Industry Trends:Global Revenue, Status and Outlook.
- Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends.
- Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis.
- Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography.
- Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis.
Water-Soluble Paints Market Influencing Factors:
- Market Environment:Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks.
- Market Drivers: Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges.
Water-Soluble Paints Market Forecast (2018-2023):
- Market Size Forecast:Global Overall Size, By Type/Product Category, By Applications/End Users, By Regions/Geography.
- Key Data (Revenue): Market Size, Market Share, Growth Rate, Growth, Product Sales Price
WHAT ARE THE REGIONS ARE COVERED IN THIS REPORT?
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
