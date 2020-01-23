Advance Research Explores the Digital Therapeutics Market observe Highest Growth Outlook 2014-2025

The report “Digital Therapeutics Market”, issued by Crystal Market Research, the market has come across substantial expansion in the recent years and is projected to grow extensively over the forecast period.

The global digital therapeutics market is estimated to be around $9 billion by 2025. The market is expected to witness high growth during forecast period due to increase in demand for digitalization of healthcare and effective management of acute and chronic diseases.

Key Growth Booster of Market-2019:

The digital therapeutics market will be driven by technologically advanced products over the coming years as demand for patient centric healthcare is on the rise globally. Digital therapeutics facilitates the intersection of science, design and technology to create market ready solutions that provide customized healthcare programs to the patients. Such developments will fuel the growth of this market over the forecast period.

Digital Therapeutics Market -2019 -Competitive Insights:

Proteus Digital Health

Omada Health Inc.

WellDoc Inc.

2Morrow Inc.

Livongo Health

Propeller Health

Twinehealth

Canary Health

…

Besides rise in incidences of chronic diseases, technological up gradation, demand for preventive measures for management of diseases and rising demand for e-health will further drive the market growth. Increasing use of smartphones and growing number of internet users globally will significantly contribute to the growth of the market. Another vital factor responsible for the growth of digital therapeutics market is cost effectiveness of digital therapeutics as compared to traditional methods as it allows remote consultation to patients. Despite large investment in this segment, data privacy issues, lack of awareness about digital health programs and refusal from healthcare providers as well as patients will hamper the growth of the market.

Digital Therapeutics Market Classification:

By Application:

Preventive

Prediabetes

Obesity

Treatment/care

Diabetes

Medication Adherence

Central Nervous System Disease

Respiratory Diseases

Musculoskeletal Diseases

Smoking Cessation

Cardiovascular Diseases

Other Applications

By End User:

Patients

Employees

Payers

Providers

Others

Digital Therapeutics Market-2019-Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North America accounted for the largest share of the global digital therapeutics market in 2016. This can be attributed to number of factors such as rise in elderly population requiring better healthcare facilities, presence of large number of digital therapy providers in the region, high rate of adoption of advanced medical devices and rise in demand for patient-centric healthcare procedures. Europe accounted for the second largest share of the global market in 2016 due to increase demand for digitalization of healthcare.

