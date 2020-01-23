Air Brake System 2025 Market Competitive Landscape Analysis, Share, Growth and Regional Forecast

The report “Air Brake System Market”, issued by Crystal Market Research, the market has come across substantial expansion in the recent years and is projected to grow extensively over the forecast period.

The air brake or, referred normally, the compressed air brake framework, is the kind of the friction brake for the vehicles in which compressed air pushing on the piston is utilized to provide the pressure to the pad of brake to bring the vehicle to halt. These brakes are utilized in extensive heavy vehicles, especially those having numerous trailers that must be connected into the braking mechanism, for example, buses, trailers, semi-trailers, and trucks, notwithstanding their utilization in railroad trains.

Scope of the Report-2019:

Air Brake System Market By Brake Type, Component and Vehicle Type – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Air Brake System Market -2019 -Competitive Insights:

Nabtesco

Knorr-Bremse

Wabtec

Wabco

Meritor

ZF

Haldex

…

Based on Brake Type the market is segmented into Air Drum and Air Disc. The Air Drum section is leading the market due to more utilization of these brakes in various regions owing to low cost associated, etc. While the air disc section is growing at a significant rate due to increasing focus on safety.

Based on Component the market is segmented into Brake Chamber, Compressor, Foot Valve, Governor, Air Dryer and Storage Tank. The Compressor is seen to hold the largest market owing to increasing number of high speed & electric trains, more investment seen on increasing the railway network, increasing population & faster rate of urbanization and some other factors.

Based on Vehicle Type the market is segmented into Bus, Rigid Body, Semi-Trailer and Heavy-Duty Truck. Various types of vehicles are seen to have consumed the market due to rising demand for commercial heavy vehicles, increasing demand for long distance transportation, etc.

Key Growth Booster of Market-2019:

In the mid twentieth century, after its benefits were demonstrated in the railroad utilize, it was embraced by the makers of heavy road vehicles and trucks. Therefore, the Air Brake System Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Air Brake System Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.

Air Brake System Market Classification:

Air Brake System Market, By Brake Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Air Drum

Air Disc

Air Brake System Market, By Component, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Brake Chamber

Compressor

Foot Valve

Governor

Air Dryer

Storage Tank

Air Brake System Market, By Vehicle Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Bus

Rigid Body

Semi-Trailer

Heavy-Duty Truck

Air Brake System Market-2019-Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region is leading the global Air Brake System Market owing to more production of heavy commercial vehicles, rapid urbanization & industrialization in various developing economies in this region, increasing awareness regarding the safety related to driving, etc.

