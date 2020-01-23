Alcohol Ethoxylates Market Research – Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2021

The report on Alcohol Ethoxylates Market sheds light on the important developments impacting and increasing the growth of the Alcohol Ethoxylates industry including its restraints, drivers and prospects. The market report proposes complete synopsis of the market, covering several characteristics such as product definition, market breakdown based on several constraints, supply chain analysis, and the fundamental Key Players outlook.

About Alcohol Ethoxylates

Ethoxylates are organic compounds that are made by the treatment of alcohol with ethylene oxide (EO) in the presence of catalysts like potassium hydroxide. Ethoxylates are used as intermediates in the production of surface cleaners, detergents, cosmetics, and paints. The textile processing, paints and coatings, agriculture, pulp and paper, and personal care industries are some of the major end-users of ethoxylates. Ethoxylates are used widely in various industrial applications because of their excellent properties such as high water solubility, low toxicity, good formulation, and excellent wetting ability.

Industry analysts forecast the global alcohol ethoxylates Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.20% during the period 2017-2021.



BASF, Evonik, Huntsman International, Shell, The Dow Chemical Company, Acme-Hardesty Company, Clariant, GUJCHEM, HELM, India Glycols, INEOS, Mistral Industrial Chemicals, Procter & Gamble, Rimpro-India, SABIC, Saibaba Surfactants, Sasol, Solvay, Shree Vallabh Chemicals, Stepan Company, and Venus Ethoxyethers.

Alcohol Ethoxylates Market Drivers, Trends and Challenges: –

Market driver

Increasing use of alcohol ethoxylates

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Fluctuating crude oil prices

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

New product developments

For a full, detailed list, view our report

The Alcohol Ethoxylates market is divided into the following segments based on Geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

be? What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

