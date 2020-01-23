All-season Tire Market– Projections & Estimations, Forecast by 2019–2025

[Los Angeles, CA, 1-29-2019] Auto tire is a ring-shaped vehicle component that covers the wheel’s rim to protect it and enable better vehicle performance. Auto tire provide traction between the vehicle and the road while providing a flexible cushion that absorbs shock. All-season Tire is the tire which can be used in a full year. An all-season tire offers a balance of capabilities, providing acceptable performance in wet and dry conditions, as well as traction in snow.

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government’ policy and the high production of All-season Tire etc. in the international market, the current demand for All-season Tire product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Japan and US, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

In 2014, the global production of the All-season Tire reaches over 251847 (K Units); the growth margin is around 4% during the last five years.All-season Tire is mainly produced by Michelin, Continental, Goodyear in Europe, and these companies occupied about 59.10% market share in 2014.

Japan, US, China are major consumption regions in All-season Tire production market.

The global All-season Tire market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on All-season Tire volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall All-season Tire market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The authors of the report profile leading companies such as Michelin, Continental, Goodyear, BridgeStone, Pirelli, Hankook, Nokian Tyres, Nizhnekamskshina, JSC Cordian, Cooper Tires, Yokohama, Petlas

Segment by Regions are North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type Bias Tire, Radial Tire

Segment by Application Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

