Aluminum Roofing Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
Global Aluminum Roofing market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aluminum Roofing.
This report researches the worldwide Aluminum Roofing market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Aluminum Roofing breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Aluminum Roofing capacity, production, value, price and market share of Aluminum Roofing in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Kingspan Group
NCI Building Systems
BlueScope Steel Limited
CertainTeed Roofing
Fletcher Building
Headwaters Inc
Nucor Building Systems
Tata Steel Europe
The OmniMax International, Inc
Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation
McElroy Metal, Inc.
Safal Group
Carlisle SynTec Systems
Isopan S.p.A.
Firestone Building Products
Drexel Metals Inc.
Bilka
Interlock Roofing
ATAS International, Inc.
Pruszynski Ltd
Future Roof, Inc.
Chief Industries
Wella
Jinhu Color Aluminum Group
Reed’s Metals, Inc.
Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd
EDCO
Balex Metal Sp
Hangzhou Tianjing Building materials company
Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech.Co.,LTD
Aluminum Roofing Breakdown Data by Type
Tiles
Sheets
Aluminum Roofing Breakdown Data by Application
Residential Buildings
Commercial Buildings
Industrial Buildings
Aluminum Roofing Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Aluminum Roofing Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Aluminum Roofing capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Aluminum Roofing manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
Global Aluminum Roofing Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aluminum Roofing Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Aluminum Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Tiles
1.4.3 Sheets
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Aluminum Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Residential Buildings
1.5.3 Commercial Buildings
1.5.4 Industrial Buildings
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……….
5 Aluminum Roofing Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Aluminum Roofing Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Aluminum Roofing Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Aluminum Roofing Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Aluminum Roofing Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Aluminum Roofing Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Aluminum Roofing Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Aluminum Roofing Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum Roofing Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum Roofing Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Aluminum Roofing Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Aluminum Roofing Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Roofing Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Roofing Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 Turkey
5.6.4 GCC Countries
5.6.5 Egypt
5.6.6 South Africa
Continued….
