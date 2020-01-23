Aramid Fiber Market Segmentation, Analysis & well-known Key Vendors like Huvis Corporation, Guangdong Charming Co., JSC Kamenskvolokno, Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd., SRO Group (China) Ltd.

Global Aramid Fiber Market By Product Type (Meta-Aramid Fiber, Para-Aramid Fiber), By End-Use (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics & Telecommunication, Electrical, Others (including construction)) – Growth Opportunities, Regional Insights, Competitive Landscape, Market Trend Analysis, Forecast to 2025. Global Info Reports predict that the Aramid Fiber Market size will escalate during the forecasted period while growing at a substantial CAGR. The report studies the market status and forecast and also categorizes the market into various segments. The report aims on the key market players in every region from across the globe.

The key market players covered in the report are:

Huvis Corporation

Guangdong Charming Co., Ltd.

JSC Kamenskvolokno

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.

SRO Group (China) Ltd.

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Kolon Industries Inc.

Toray Chemical Korea Inc.

Teijin Aramid

HYOSUNG Corporation

By Product Type

Meta-Aramid Fiber

Para-Aramid Fiber

By End-Use



Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Electronics & Telecommunication

Electrical

Others (including construction)

Points Covered In The Report:

The major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the Aramid Fiber market forecast are discussed thoroughly.

Aramid Fiber market Detailed profiles of various key companies are covered in the report along with their business overview, strategic development, and financial data.

Aramid Fiber market is studied based on their historical data from 2014 to 2017 and forecast data from 2018 to 2025.

The developing factors of the Aramid Fiber market are discussed in-depth and different segments of the market are explained in detail.

