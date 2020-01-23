Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Industry Encountered Inventive Growth Business and Forecast by 2025

Crystal Market Research Announced worldwide specialized and in-depth study of “Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Industry”, which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability focuses on effective strategies of the business framework and global market trend. The research methods and tools used to analyze the studies are both primary and secondary research.

Competitive Analysis:

Oracle Corporation,

eSUB Construction Software,

AURORA COMPUTER SERVICES LIMITED,

IBM,

Building SP,

SAP SE,

Alice Technologies and Microsoft Corporation.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Industry report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Market based on Technology, Application and also Geography. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Industry with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report also consists of current size and summary of the market of this industry coupled with outlook prospects.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Industry is segmented as:

By Technology

· Natural Language Processing

· Machine Learning and Deep Learning

By Stage

· Pre-Construction

· Construction Stage

· Post-Construction

By Component

· Solutions

· Services

By Application

· Project Management

· Risk Management

· Field Management

· Supply ChAIn Management

· Schedule Management

· Others

By Deployment Type

· On-Premise

· Cloud

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Industry report based on our unique research methodology delivers thorough analytical scrutiny of the dispersed across several segments. Also, key Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Industry players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information and also key development in past years.

By Region:

North America – U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe – Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific – Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Others

Growth Boosting Market Analysis Offers:

The competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, business expansions and acquisitions in the past years of companies profiled. Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region. Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market. The report unique content which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

4.4. South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America)

4.5. Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of MEA) Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market, By Technology

6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market, By Stage

7. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market, By Component

8. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market, By Application

9. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market, By Deployment Type

Continued…….

Research Methodology

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

